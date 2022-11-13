'Chappelle's Show' Characters Revived for 'SNL' 'House of the Dragon' Parody
Saturday Night Live staged an elaborate parody of House of the Dragon this week, but the crossover with embattled comedian Dave Chappelle left some viewers unsure of how to feel about it. Chappelle revived some of his most beloved characters from his sketch show days and brought them to Westeros. It was a bit of a shock to see how well some of them fit in.
Chappelle's Show remains one of the most iconic sketch shows ever, though Chappelle himself has become a lightning rod for controversy in recent years. There was even a rumor that some of the SNL writers would be boycotting Chappelle's appearance this week because of Chappelle's jokes about the transgender community, though that has been disputed. Nevertheless, Chappelle's rhetoric on that topic continues to leave its mark on all of his work, including the commentary on this House of the Dragon sketch.
The pre-recorded segment was elaborately costumed and made some deep-cut references to HBO's new Game of Thrones prequel series. After setting up a scene in Princess Rhaenyra's throne room, it introduced many of Chappelle's familiar characters as "potential allies from a faraway land." They included Silky Johnson, Tyrone Biggums and Rick James. Donnell Rawlings also made a cameo as Silky's associate Beautiful, while Ice-T made a cameo as "Light-Skin Larry Targaryen."
House of the Dragon is streaming now on HBO Max. This week's episode of SNL is streaming on Peacock and Hulu. Here's a look at how fans responded to this crossover sketch.
