Watch First Full Episode of ‘Channel Zero’ Season 2 For Free Now

The fall TV season brings along with it a variety of horror shows, from American Horror Story to The Exorcist to Stranger Things. One of the more boundary-pushing and disturbing horror series airing this fall is SYFY’s Channel Zero, whose season premiere has been made available for free online. You can watch the full episode below.

Inspired by Brian Russell’s “creepypasta” tale, Channel Zero: No-End House tells the story of a young woman named Margot Sleator, played by Amy Forsyth (The Path), who visits the No-End House, a bizarre house of horrors that consists of a series of increasingly disturbing rooms. When she returns home, Margot realizes everything has changed. Creator Nick Antosca (Hannibal, Teen Wolf) will return as showrunner, executive producer, showrunner and writer, and the second six-hour installment will be directed by Steven Piet (Uncle John). Max Landis also serves as executive producer (Chronicle, American Ultra).

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show’s first season, titled “Candle Cove,” took viewers by surprise, delivering both a compelling mystery in addition to disturbing visuals and subject matter.

“Channel Zero certainly hit a nerve with Candle Cove,” said President of USA and SYFY Chris McCumber. “We look forward to creeping everyone out again this fall with No-End House– and can’t wait to see what nightmares Nick has in store for the future.”

The series was such a success after the first season, in fact, that a third and fourth season were also ordered from Antosca. Like the first two seasons, the third and fourth seasons will take their inspiration from various creepypasta stories that debuted online.

Channel Zero airs Wednesday nights on SYFY.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!