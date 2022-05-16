'Call Me Kat' Fate Revealed for Season 3

✖

Call Me Kat fans have been hoping the series would be renewed for Season 3, and now we know the fate of the hit Fox sitcom. Deadline reports that Call Me Kat will be back with all-new episodes in a third season. The first two seasons of the show premiered in January 2021 and 2022, respectively, so it's likely that Season 3 will debut in January 2023, but that is merely speculation at this time as no official premiere date has been announced.

Call Me Kat stars Mayim Bialik as a Kat, a nearly-40 single woman "who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can not have everything you want yet still be happy." She previously had a career as a professor at the University of Louisville, but later decided to make a big move — following the death of her father — and spent the money her parents had allocated for her wedding to instead open a cat café in Louisville. Season 2 found Kat happy in a relationship, for a while, until things grew complicated, and then the season ended after a big breakup and rebounding. In addition to Bialik, the show also stars Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, Leslie Jordan, and Swoosie Kurtz.

We've got exciting news! #CallMeKat will be back for a third season. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ik0a7j0I85 — CallMeKat (@CallMeKatFOX) May 16, 2022

Bialik has been quite busy lately, as she also is an interim host of Jeopardy! while simultaneously starring in Call Me Kat. Notably, in February, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Bialik splitting her time between the two shows and shared how the network felt about it. "We really believe in Call Me Kat, and Mayim is fantastic both in front of and behind the camera," he said. "It's no surprise she's also doing exceptional work on Jeopardy! We've really tried to support her while she's doing Kat. As long as we can keep doing Call Me Kat at the level we're doing it, we're happy to support Mayim and our other talent trying to do other creative endeavors that lean into their ambitions."

Thorn continued, "And the truth is, Mayim being on Jeopardy! isn't the worst thing for Call Me Kat. It's a good thing to have her out there in front of an audience that maybe hasn't watched Kat yet but might now because they love her on Jeopardy! We're very supportive of it. We've really tried to work with her and her team and Sony [which produces Jeopardy!] to try and make it work. As long as we can protect Kat, we're very happy to support her and feel like they're beneficial to each other."