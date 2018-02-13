Omarosa on ‘Big Brother’: We Would Be ‘Begging’ for Trump Back If Pence Became President

During Monday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Omarosa Manigault told the other house guests that Americans would be “begging” to have President Donald Trump back in the White House if Vice President Mike Pence was in the Oval Office.

Omarosa, who previously starred on Trump’s The Apprentice and worked in the Trump White House last year, gave the other house guests a civics lesson on the government shutdown, DACA and immigration policies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s a numbers guy,” Omarosa said of her former boss. “He wants to outdo his predecessors.”

Omarosa spilling tea on Trump/Pence. Real or fake, doesn’t really matter. I cannot believe this woman was in the White House and now in the Big Brother house. This country is wacko #BBCeleb — FelixFosterSister (@FelixsFosterSis) February 13, 2018

“Can I just say this? As bad as y’all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,” she continued. “So everybody that’s wishing for it, might want to reconsider their lives.”

As the other houseguests agreed with her, Omarosa continued, “We would be begging for the days of Trump back, if Pence became president, that’s all I’m saying.”

Of course, that was not really all she was saying.

“He is extreme. I’m Christian. I love Jesus. But he thinks Jesus tells him to say things that are like… I’m like ‘Jesus ain’t saying that.’”

She added one last word: “Scary.”

This was not the first time Omarosa has given her opinions on Trump and his administration. She told compared Trump to Bill Cosby when she tried to explain to Keshia, a Cosby Show veteran, why she worked for Trump.

“When you’re in the middle of the hurricane, it’s hard to see the destruction on the outer bands,” Omarosa explained. “You stood strong by somebody who you have known and have been loyal to … who has supported you, and people judged you for that. But only you know the inner workings of your relationship with Mr. Cosby.”

Keshia did not buy the comparison, saying Omarosa was comparing apples to oranges.

“It’s a different situation,” Keshia, who later became Omarosa’s ally, told her. “Because this man is running our country, and being the voice for a whole country of people.”

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. More insight into the Trump White House could be coming, since Omarosa survived Monday’s episode and Keshia was evicted.

Photo credit: CBS