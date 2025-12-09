CBS TV Show Character Killed off, Actress Confirms Exit

It’s the end of the line for one CBS TV show character.

The Bold and the Beautiful has officially killed off Lisa Yamada’s Luna Nozawa.

Yamada joined the long-running soap opera in September 2023, and at the time, Luna was made out to be sweet and mild-mannered. However, she was soon revealed to be a two-time murderer who took Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hostage. In the Nov. 20 episode, Luna was struck by a car while attempting to escape authorities chasing after her. Due to Luna’s fake death earlier this year, Yamada, who won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series earlier this year, confirmed her farewell on Instagram with a series of photos and videos from her time on The Bold and the Beautiful.

“Episode 9502” Coverage of the CBS Original Series THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Lisa Yamada as Luna. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

“so many tears shed, blood spilled, friendships formed, and memories made on @boldandbeautifulcbs,” Yamada wrote. “what a ride it’s been! hope you enjoyed the adventures <3 #LUNAtic4ever.”

Plenty of B&B stars took to the comments to share some sweet messages, including Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton), who wrote, “You’re an absolute warrior!!! To carry story the you way did, and command the screen is nothing short of amazing. To play the innocent ingenue, then the evil villain, to the broken character that just wants to be loved….. Chefs Kiss!! You’re amazing!”

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment,” said Annika Noelle (Hope Logan). “Missing you already superstar, we still have to do a tiktok together! Come back and kidnap Hope anytime.” Meanwhile, Wood shared, “Proud of you Rockstar ! exciting time! Many more incredible adventures around the corner. Enjoy tha riiiddee.”

The Bold and The Beautiful first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Pictured: Lisa Yamada. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Lisa Yamada may no longer be on The Bold and the Beautiful, but fans won’t have to wait too long to see her on screen again. She’s set to recur in Prime Video’s upcoming Legally Blonde prequel, Elle, premiering in 2026. Yamada can also be seen in I Wish You All the Best, Extant, Little Fires Everywhere, and Cruel Summer, among many others.

CBS renewed The Bold and the Beautiful in April for three seasons, taking the sudser through at least the 2027-28 television season for Season 41, so there’s no predicting what other storylines will be taking place and who else might be killed off or returning. New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS.