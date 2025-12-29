CBS TV Actress Reveals Engagement to Musician

Cait Fairbanks and Jay Rudolph are engaged!

The Young and the Restless actress, 32, announced on social media earlier this month that she and her musician beau had gotten engaged shortly after celebrating their fifth anniversary.

After Fairbanks shared a photo of her engagement ring on her Instagram Story, Rudolph reposted the shot to his own account with the caption, “She said ‘Yes.’”

Cait Fairbanks at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on October 17, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

On Dec. 3, Fairbanks told PEOPLE in a statement that Rudolph had popped the question while they were staying at a “beautiful ryokan” in Shizuoka, Japan.

“We were on a walk by the river with all these beautiful autumnal leaves,” the CBS actress recalled. ”I was turned the other way and he said ‘Hey,’ so I turned around and said ‘Oh my God, shut up,’ and then ‘Well of course yes!’”

“I was very surprised but we’ve known we wanted to share our lives together for a while now and I feel so lucky to get to do it with him,” she added.

The couple was first linked in October 2020 and celebrated their fifth anniversary this fall. The previous year, Fairbanks took to Instagram to share a photo with her honey that she captioned, “love my honey thanks for the best 4 years,” with Rudolph sharing an anniversary post captioned, “4 years w/ @caitfairbanks and it keeps getting better.”

Following her engagement, Fairbanks was forced to miss out on The Young and the Restless‘ 2025 wrap, revealing in an Instagram Story that she had been forced to skip filming after contracting COVID.

“Sad I can’t be with all my favorites on the last day of filming because I had COVID,” Fairbanks wrote, as per Soap Hub. “To all the beautiful faces that have come and gone, all the people continue to inspire me and make me laugh, I’m grateful to you. Thanks for such a wonderful year, can’t wait for the next! You are all dear to me.”