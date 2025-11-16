Longtime CBS Actress and Disney Actor Wed in New Orleans

The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes and Brock Powell took it to the Big Easy for their wedding. Keeping it in line with New Orleans tradition, the celebration included a second line street parade, a tarot card reading, and freshly baked beignets.

The couple spoke with PEOPLE about their big day. The soap star and voice actor expressed their excitement over their intimate gathering.

“Travel is very important to both of us,” they said in a statement. “We wanted our friends and family to feel like they’re on an adventure with us — a few days to explore a new place, eat some incredible food, and take in everything New Orleans has to offer. And at the end, throw an incredible party and thank them for their support and love!”

As for why they chose New Orleans as their destination, the couple said the vibrant city was the perfect place for several reasons as New Orleans represents “the intersection of a lot of different passions and loves.” Their venue also “really spoke to” them, inspiring the sophisticated and spooky “vibe” of their wedding, with Grimes noting, “It’s a little moody, a little funky but at the same time very classy and historic. Powell adds, “Visiting the venue gave us a classic Haunted Mansion feel, and as a former Disney tour guide I was in love instantly.”

For them, their wedding meant “solidifying our love in front of our friends, family and our first son Bridger,” who was born in December. For Powell, marriage represents, “a commitment to the best versions of ourselves, each other and a promise to help make the dreams of the other person become a reality.”

Grimes and Powell joke that their wedding was “a long time coming.” they connected in 2020 after meeting during the pandemic lockdowns in Los Angeles. Powell proposed in an Up-themed proposal two years later. “Honestly, my mind was blank and all I could say was, ‘Oh, my God,’ over and over again … It was so deeply touching,” Grimes told PEOPLE at the time.