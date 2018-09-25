What to Watch on the CBS Schedule on Tuesday

If you’re wondering what’s on TV to watch this Tuesday evening, CBS has you covered with a great line-up of police procedural shows.

First up at 8 p.m. ET, NCIS returns for its 16th season. According to the network, the episode will pick up “one month after Director Vance [Rocky Carroll] was kidnapped” and Gibbs [Mark Harmon] has been “assigned the role of acting director in his absence while the team searches worldwide for his whereabouts.”

Then at 9 p.m. ET, CBS will air the series premiere of FBI, which stars Missy Peregrym, Jeremy Sisto, Sela Ward, Zeeko Zaki and Ebonée Noel. CBS describes the show as “a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Finally, at 10 p.m. ET, NCIS: New Orleans will debut its fifth season premiere which is set to feature a guest appearance from NCIS’s Harmon.

In a 2017 interview with TV Insider — shortly after the debut of season 15 — Harmon spoke candidly about NCIS and answered whether or not his long-term plans regarding the show have changed at all.

“Right now our writers are all very up and excited. You can see it on their faces,” he stated. “Now, if I ever witness them walking into the writers’ room with their heads down, feeling they’ve done it all, that would be the time to say, ‘I think I’m done here.’”

“But there is still a real feeling of creativity and a sense of reinvention on our set. It’s so terrific having Maria Bello join us this season [as forensic psychologist Jack Sloane]. She’s not just a great actress. She wants to be with us. That says a lot,” Harmon added.

During the interview, Harmon was asked how he wraps his head around the fact that “NCIS is the most-watched series in the world, with 47 million viewers over six continents,” by saying honestly, “I don’t. You can’t.”

“The international reach is staggering. It’s hard to walk through airports even in the most out-of-the-way places without being surrounded by people who love the show—and that’s nothing to complain about. [Laughs] I’ve done TV shows where I walk through airports apologizing,” he joked.

Finally, Harmon shared show advice for anyone who may just be starting out in show-business, warning them to choose their “mentors carefully.”

“A big one for me was James Garner. That was the kind of career I wanted. Jim would always say, ‘I don’t care who’s the No. 1 guy in the business right now. That doesn’t last. I just want to be in that Top 10 for 30 years!’ For him, it was all about the long haul. I never forgot that,” Harmon concluded.

NCIS, FBI, and NCIS: New Orleans will all debut their season premieres tonight — Tuesday Sept. 24 — and are scheduled to continuing airing the same night each week for the fall TV season.