CBS Reveals Plans for ‘S.W.A.T’ and ‘Kevin Can Wait’

Two weeks after giving Shemar Moore‘s SWAT revival a full season, CBS is giving the show a fuller season. The network put in an order for two more episodes of the crime drama, as well as Kevin Can Wait.

CBS’ decision to add more episodes of both shows to its schedule was first reported by Deadline. S.W.A.T. and Kevin Can Wait are both Sony/CBS TV co-productions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CBS gave S.W.A.T a full season on Nov. 17, but that only brought its episode total to 20 because the show didn’t start until Nov. 2. Now, the show will have 22 episodes for its freshmen run. S.W.A.T‘s Nov. 30 episode drew 6.63 million viewers and a 1.0 18-49 rating.

The series follows former Criminal Minds star Moore as the leader of a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT team. It is based on the 1975-1976 TV series and 2003 movie of the same name.

As for Kevin Can Wait, the show’s second season will now include 24 episodes instead of 22. The Kevin James-starring show weathered a casting-change controversy when Erinn Hayes was replaced by Leah Remini.

Even though Kevin Can Wait airs against The Voice, Dancing With The Stars and Monday Night Football, the show’s freshman season is averaging 8.2 million viewers and a 1.8 18-49 rating in Live+7 ratings. (That includes delayed viewings in the week after an episode airs.)

New episodes of Kevin Can Wait air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS. New S.W.A.T episodes debut at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on Thursdays.

Photo credit: Bill Inoshita / CBS