CBS Shakes up Thursday Night’s TV Schedule — and Only 1 Usual Thursday Night Show Remains

CBS’ schedule Thursday night looked a little different.

Most of the network’s Thursday night lineup were absent in favor of sports.

NCAA Men’s Basketball took over a chunk of CBS’ primetime, as Duke went against Arkansas at 8 p.m. ET. Elsbeth still aired at its usual time, 10 p.m. ET, but it was not a new episode. Instead, it was a repeat of Season 3, Episode 2, “Doll Day Afternoon,” guest starring David Cross.

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, David Cross as Nolan Hurst, and Danielle Troiano as Jen Sobule Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

New episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts, Matlock, and Elsbeth will return next Thursday, Dec. 4. A week off won’t be so bad, and it makes sense that no new episodes are airing on Thanksgiving. Not just because of sports, but it can be assumed that not many people would tune in as they’d be occupied with other things, such as celebrating the holiday or relaxing with a food coma. And since Elsbeth typically rounds out Thursday nights on CBS, it only makes sense that it would be the one show with a rerun after basketball finishes.

Fans will be able to look forward to new episodes of all four shows through mid-December, so while they are on a break this week, there will still be much to look forward to. CBS’ primetime lineup will continue through right before Christmas, and will pick back up again in late February and early March. Even though that seems far away, there are still a handful of episodes still left to air before the end of the year.

Pictured (L-R): Skye P. Marshall as “Olympia Lawrence” and Kathy Bates as “Madeline Matlock”. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Meanwhile, most of CBS’ schedule this week has consisted of repeats or specials. Fans did get new episodes of DMV and Watson on Monday, as well as Survivor and The Amazing Race. Rest assured, the schedule will be going back to normal next week, with new episodes of all your favorite CBS shows.

Even though Thursday’s schedule may not be totally the same, watching basketball, especially as a Duke or Arkansas fan, wouldn’t be so bad. Plus, an Elsbeth rerun to end Thanksgiving also won’t be half as bad. In the meantime, all Season 2 episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and all episodes of Ghosts, Matlock, and Elsbeth are streaming now on Paramount+. All shows return with new episodes next week on CBS.