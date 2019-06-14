CBS Sets Premiere Dates for Fall 2019, 5 New Series to Debut in September

CBS is the first broadcast network to announce its fall television premiere schedule, with Young Sheldon taking over Big Bang Theory‘s coveted timeslot.
Veteran comedy Mom is the only show returning to its same slot on Thursdays with the best of the night dedicated to new shows, Walton Goggins-led The Unicorn at 8:30 p.m. ET, Patricia Heaton’s Carol’s Second Act at 9:30 and new drama Evil, from The Good Wife’s Michelle and Robert King, at 10 p.m.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Two other new shows, comedy Bob Hearts Abishola and drama All Rise, will premiering on Monday, Sept. 23 marking the beginning of the network’s TV season.
Take a look at CBS’ full fall TV premiere schedule:
Monday, Sept. 23
8 p.m. ET: The Neighborhood Season 2 Premiere
8:30 p.m. ET: Bob Hearts Abishola Series Premiere
9 p.m. ET: All Rise Series Premiere
10 p.m. ET: Bull Season 4 Premiere
Tuesday Sept. 24
8 p.m. ET: NCIS Season 17 Premiere
9 p.m. ET: FBI Season 2 Premiere
10 p.m. ET: NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 Premiere
Wednesday, Sept 25
8 p.m. ET: Survivor 90-minute Season 39 Premiere
9:30 p.m. ET: Big Brother Live Season Finale
Thursday, Sept. 26
8 p.m. ET: Young Sheldon Season 3 Premiere
8:30 p.m. ET: The Unicorn Series Premiere
9 p.m. ET: Mom Season 7 Premiere
9:30 p.m. ET: Carol’s Second Act Series Premiere
10 p.m. ET: Evil Series Premiere
Friday, Sept 27
8 p.m. ET: Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Premiere
9 p.m. ET: Magnum P.I. Season 2 Premiere
10 p.m. ET: Blue Bloods Season 10 Premiere
Saturday Sept. 28
8 p.m. ET: Crimetime Saturday
10 p.m. ET: 48 Hours Season 33 Premiere
Sunday Sept. 29 *Football Doubleheader*
7:30 p.m. ET: 60 Minutes Season 52 Premiere
8:30 p.m. ET: God Friended Me Season 2 Premiere
9:30 p.m. ET: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Premiere
Wednesday, Oct. 2
8:00 p.m. ET: Survivor timeslot premiere
9:00 p.m. ET: SEAL Team Season 3 Premiere
10:00 p.m. ET: S.W.A.T. Season 3 Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 6
7:00 p.m. ET: 60 Minutes timeslot Premiere
8:00 p.m. ET: God Friended Me timeslot premiere
9:00 p.m. ET: NCIS: Los Angeles timeslot premiere
10:00 p.m.ET: Madam Secretary Season 6 premiere