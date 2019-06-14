CBS Sets Premiere Dates for Fall 2019, 5 New Series to Debut in September

CBS is the first broadcast network to announce its fall television premiere schedule, with Young Sheldon taking over Big Bang Theory‘s coveted timeslot.

Veteran comedy Mom is the only show returning to its same slot on Thursdays with the best of the night dedicated to new shows, Walton Goggins-led The Unicorn at 8:30 p.m. ET, Patricia Heaton’s Carol’s Second Act at 9:30 and new drama Evil, from The Good Wife’s Michelle and Robert King, at 10 p.m.

Two other new shows, comedy Bob Hearts Abishola and drama All Rise, will premiering on Monday, Sept. 23 marking the beginning of the network’s TV season.

Take a look at CBS’ full fall TV premiere schedule:

Monday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. ET: The Neighborhood Season 2 Premiere

8:30 p.m. ET: Bob Hearts Abishola Series Premiere

9 p.m. ET: All Rise Series Premiere

10 p.m. ET: Bull Season 4 Premiere

Tuesday Sept. 24

8 p.m. ET: NCIS Season 17 Premiere

9 p.m. ET: FBI Season 2 Premiere

10 p.m. ET: NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 Premiere

Wednesday, Sept 25

8 p.m. ET: Survivor 90-minute Season 39 Premiere

9:30 p.m. ET: Big Brother Live Season Finale

Thursday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. ET: Young Sheldon Season 3 Premiere

8:30 p.m. ET: The Unicorn Series Premiere

9 p.m. ET: Mom Season 7 Premiere

9:30 p.m. ET: Carol’s Second Act Series Premiere

10 p.m. ET: Evil Series Premiere

Friday, Sept 27

8 p.m. ET: Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Premiere

9 p.m. ET: Magnum P.I. Season 2 Premiere

10 p.m. ET: Blue Bloods Season 10 Premiere

Saturday Sept. 28

8 p.m. ET: Crimetime Saturday

10 p.m. ET: 48 Hours Season 33 Premiere

Sunday Sept. 29 *Football Doubleheader*

7:30 p.m. ET: 60 Minutes Season 52 Premiere

8:30 p.m. ET: God Friended Me Season 2 Premiere

9:30 p.m. ET: NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Premiere

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8:00 p.m. ET: Survivor timeslot premiere

9:00 p.m. ET: SEAL Team Season 3 Premiere

10:00 p.m. ET: S.W.A.T. Season 3 Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 6

7:00 p.m. ET: 60 Minutes timeslot Premiere

8:00 p.m. ET: God Friended Me timeslot premiere

9:00 p.m. ET: NCIS: Los Angeles timeslot premiere

10:00 p.m.ET: Madam Secretary Season 6 premiere