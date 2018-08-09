CBS Sets Premiere Dates for Daytime Lineup

CBS announced the premiere dates for its daytime TV line-up, including The Talk, The Price Is Right and the soap operas The Young and The Restless and The Bold and The Beautiful.

The Young and The Restless will kick off its 46th season on Monday, Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The series has been the top-rated daytime drama for 29 consecutive years and averages 4.75 million viewers. The series is produced by the Bell Dramatic Serial Company with Sony Pictures TV. Eileen Davidson and Camryn Grimes won Daytime Emmys earlier this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CBS’ other soap, The Bold and The Beautiful, will start its 32nd season on Monday, Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The series, produced by Bell-Phillip Television, averages 3.8 million viewers and reaches its 8,000th episode this season. Earlier this year, Rome Flynn won the Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series Daytime Emmy.

The Talk will start its ninth season on Monday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. ET. Julie Chen, Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Eve and Sharon Osbourne will be back to host. The series won the Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment program at the 2016 and 2018 Daytime Emmys. The hosts won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2017. The Talk averaged 2.53 million viewers last season.

Drew Carey is returning to host The Price Is Right on Monday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. ET. The longest-running game show in TV history will enter its 47th season. The most-watched daytime show averaged 4.73 million viewers last season.

Wayne Brady will be back for the 10th season of Let’s Make A Deal, which averages 3.04 million viewers. The game show fun resumes on Monday, Sept. 17. Check local listings for times.

“CBS Daytime continues to deliver award-winning, fan favorite programming that has led the industry for more than 31 years. The lineup offers an unmatched blend of heart and humor in our talk and game shows and stunning storytelling in our daytime dramas, connecting our audience with compelling programming throughout the year,” Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs and Syndicated Program Development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution, said in a statement.

CBS announced its primetime premiere dates last month. The fall season kicks off on Monday, Sept. 24 with the 12th season of The Big Bang Theory and season two of Young Sheldon. Click here to check out the full schedule.

Monday, Sept. 3

12:30 p.m. ET: The Young and The Restless

Monday, Sept. 10:

2:00 p.m. ET: The Talk

Monday, Sept. 17:

11:00 a.m.: The Price Is Right

1:30 p.m. ET: The Bold and The Beautiful

Let’s Make A Deal (Check Local Listings)

Photo credit: Patrick McElhenney/CBS