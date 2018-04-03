CBS Not Airing ‘Kevin Can Wait’ and Three Other Shows Monday Night

CBS has not scheduled four of its usual programs for Monday night: Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan, Superior Donuts and Scorpion.

In their places, CBS will instead air repeat episodes of its more popular programs: The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and NCIS.

Kevin Can Wait will be replaced by the Big Bang episode “The Bitcoin Entanglement.” The plot revolves around Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) trying get revenge on the gang after they invest in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin without him. There is also a subplot centered around a secret in Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) relationship.

Young Sheldon will air in place of Man With a Plan. The episode, “Poker, Faith, and Eggs,” revolves around George Sr. (Lance Barber) being rushed to the emergency room. Mee Maw (Annie Potts) then comes to babysit the young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his siblings. It is the third episode of the series, so new fans looking to catch up with early episodes will be pleased.

Another repeat of The Big Bang Theory is slated to take over Superior Donuts‘ slot. The episode that will air is “The Confidence Erosion,” which centers around Sheldon and his fiance, Amy Farrah-Fowler (Mayim Bialik), planning their wedding. Elsewhere, Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) clash after Howard undermines Raj’s confidence.

Scorpion‘s hour-long slot at 10 p.m. ET will be filled by an NCIS about a young hit-and-run witness and her family who evade the team during the investigation.

New episodes of all three programs will resume on April 9.

Despite this shuffle, fellow Monday night comedy Living Biblically will air in its usual time slot.

The Living Biblically episode will see Chip (Jay R. Ferguson) trying to give up lying in order to continue his mission of living life closer to the Bible.

The fact that the show is still airing this week is mostly likely due to the continued push for its success.

The show’s creators, Patrick Walsh and Big Bang actor Johnny Galecki, recently chatted with Indiewire about what they are trying to accomplish with the series.

“There’s no precedent for it,” Walsh said. “The shows that have dealt with religion are a ‘7th Heaven’ or a ‘Touched by an Angel,’ where they’re going for a very different audience. Those shows are very pious and preachy to an audience that isn’t religious. This show isn’t that at all.”

Galecki added, “If there is an agenda that we have and some sort of message, it’s that trying to be a better person is a good thing.”

Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming