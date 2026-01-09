‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Names 2 New Co-Hosts

CBS Saturday Morning has named two new co-hosts following the departure of the morning show’s previous hosts this fall.

Adriana Diaz and Kelly O’Grady will take over as co-hosts for CBS Saturday Morning this Saturday. The show was previously hosted by Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller before their departure in November.

Diaz and O’Grady will also alternate daily-co-hosting duties on the streaming CBS News 24/7 Mornings, with featured host Vladimir Duthiers. Diaz and O’Grady will also continue intheir reporting roles at CBS.

Diaz first joined CBS News in 2012, having previously co-hosted CBS Mornings Plus and served as anchor of the Saturday edition of CBS Weekend News, as well as a correspondent for CBS News’ Asia, based in China, in addition to her time as a Chicago-based correspondent.

O’Grady joined CBS in 2024 as a MoneyWatch correspondent, reporting on financial news and trends. She previously served as a correspondent and fill-in anchor at Fox Business.

“We want our audience to walk away with a better understanding of the stories that are shaping their lives and the world around them,” said Shawna Thomas, executive producer of CBS Mornings in a statement. “Adriana and Kelly’s unique blend of experience will make that possible. We are excited for our viewers to start their weekends with them.”

“SATMO is a true family that has always welcomed and given me incredible opportunities to tell in-depth stories,” Diaz said in another statement. “The show has a long history of phenomenal journalists who have led it, and I hope to honor that legacy alongside Kelly, who is a wonderful partner. I look forward to spending Saturday mornings together with our viewers!”

“Helping people start their weekend in a thoughtful and uplifting way is a responsibility I deeply value – I’m thrilled to undertake that with Adriana,” O’Grady added. “And at a time when economic issues are shaping people’s everyday decisions, I’m proud to continue my business reporting to help provide clarity and context when it matters most.”