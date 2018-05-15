CBS Reveals First Photos of New Series

CBS revealed the first look photos from the new series joining the schedule in the 2018-2019 TV season, including Magnum P.I., FBI, Welcome to the Neighborhood and FAM.

The eye network has not set its fall 2018 schedule yet, but with so many familiar shows coming back, it should not look too differently from this season. The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, SWAT, SEAL Team, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles, Instinct, Blue Bloods, MacGyver, Ransom, Hawaii Five-0, Man With A Plan, Life in Pieces and Salvation are all coming back.

That leaves enough space for only three new comedies and four dramas.

Scroll on for a look at seven new shows joining the CBS lineup.

God Friended Me

God Friended Me is an hour-long dramedy created by Steven Lilien (Gotham, Hawaii Five-0) with Brandon Michael Hall (The Mayor) as Miles Finer, an atheist whose life is change when he gets a friend request from God. He ends up becoming an agent of change, helping anyone he meets. The rest of the cast includes Violett Beane, Joe Morton and Javicia Leslie.

Magnum P.I.

CBS is the home of reboots and the newest one to join the roster is Magnum P.I. Jay Hernandez (Scandal, The Expanse) as Thomas Magnum, the role originated by Tom Sellek in the original series. The reboot will follow the formula of the original, with Magnum as a former Navy SEAL who comes home to use his military skill as a private investigator in Hawaii. The pilot was directed by Justin Lin, and written by Eric Guggenheim and Peter M. Lenkov.

The Red Line

Ava DuVernay reaches the small screen with The Red Line, a drama co-produced with Greg Berlanti. The series is centered on three different Chicago families whose tragic lives collide when an African Ameircan doctor is mistakenly killed by a white police officer. It was written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss. The cast includes Noel Fisher, Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi and Howard Charles.

FBI

FBI is a rare Dick Wolf production outside of NBC. Like his Law & Order franchise, FBI is set in New York. Audiences are taken through the eyes of New York-based FBI agents played by Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki. The cast also includes Connie Nielsen and Jeremy Sisto. The pilot was directed by Niels Arden Oplev, the director of the Swedish Girl With The Dragon Tattoo films.

Welcome to the Neighborhood

Cedric the Entertainer leads Welcome to the Neighborhood, a comedy about the Johnsons moving from the Midwest to Los Angeles, where no one appreciates their friendliness. Cedric the Entertainer plays their neighbor. The series was created by Jim Reynolds (The Big Bang Theory) and stars Sean McKinney as the Johnsons patriarch.

Untitled Damon Wayans Jr. Project

While his father is on Fox’s Lethal Weapon, Damon Wayans Jr. is switching to CBS for a still-untitled sitcom. The former New Girl star and Ambert Stevens West star as a married couple who become friends with a young pop star (Felix Mallard) who moves in with them. It was written by Asuten Earl (9JKL) and Tim McAuliffe (The Last Man on Earth).

FAM

Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell star as an engaged couple whose lives are changed when Dobrev’s 16-year-old half-sister moves in with them. The rest of the cast includes Sheryl Lee Ralph, Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Brendan Calton and Charles Maceo. The pilot was written by Corinne Kingsbury (The Newsroom, Back in the Game).