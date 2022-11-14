CBS Reveals Midseason TV Schedule for 'NCIS', 'Blue Bloods' and More Shows

By Daniel S. Levine

Blue Bloods fans will not have to wait too long for the show's return after the Reagan family begin their winter break. CBS announced the midseason premiere date for Blue Bloods, as well as NCIS, FBI, and other hit shows. The eye network also scheduled the premiere for True Lies, a new series inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.

CBS' midseason kicks off with the explosive NCIS crossover event. The three-part special will begin on Monday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET with NCIS. NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles will follow, confirming that all three parts of the story will air in a single night. NCIS: Los Angeles will move to its regular Sunday timeslot on Jan. 8. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i will move to their usual times on Monday, Jan. 16.

CBS only has two new shows on the schedule for midseason. True Lies, which stars Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga, will debut on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET, following Young Sheldon and Ghosts. However, it will usually air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET following Survivor. True Lies debuts in that slot on Wednesday, March 1.

The second new show is Lingo, a word game hosted by RuPaul Charles. This will debut on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET, following a special episode of The Price Is Right at Night. Tough As Nails Season 4 will debut on Jan. 11 as well.

Scroll on for a look at the full CBS midseason schedule.

Monday, Jan. 2 – Special NCIS Crossover Event

ncis-crossover-image.png
(Photo: CBS)

The midseason schedule begins on Jan. 2, when the three NCIS squads get together to solve a single case. It's the first time in the franchise's two-decade history that three shows will be involved in one story.

8 p.m.: NCIS

9 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i

10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles

Tuesday, Jan. 3

fbi-o-a-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

The FBI shows will resume their current seasons on the same night, Jan. 3.

8 p.m.: FBI

9 p.m.: FBI: International

10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Tough as Nails returns for a fourth season on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET with a two-hour episode. It will then move to its regular time on Jan. 11.

8 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night

9 p.m.: Tough as Nails (Season 4, two-hour premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 5

Ghosts, Sn3, Ep3 – Jay's Friends
(Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd

10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas

Friday, Jan. 6

blue-bloods-1301-dinner-cbs.jpg
(Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS)

8 p.m.: SWAT

9 p.m.: Fire Country

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Sunday, Jan. 8 (doubleheader football game)

smits-warren-eny-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Scott McDermott/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The second Sunday of 2023 will have an odd schedule because CBS has a football doubleheader. If the games end on time, CBS' primetime programming should start at 7:30 p.m. ET. On the West Coast, the night will start at 7 p.m. PT.

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m.: East New York

9:30 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles

Wednesday, Jan. 11

the-price-is-right-2021-cbs-20106972.jpg
(Photo: CBS)

8 p.m.: The Price is Right at Night

9 p.m.: Lingo (series premiere)

10 p.m.: Tough as Nails (regular time premiere)

Monday, Jan. 16

ncis-hawaii-team-cbs-getty-images.jpg
(Photo: CBS via Getty Images)

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola

9 p.m.: NCIS

10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i

Sunday, Jan. 29

fire-country-bode-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Bettina Strauss/CBS)

The NFL's AFC Championship Game will air on CBS Sunday, Jan. 29. CBS will use the extra viewership to give Fire Country a boost. A special episode will air at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT), or whenever the game finally ends. The episode will air live in all time zones after the game.

Sunday, Feb. 5

grammys-awards-trophies.jpg
(Photo: David Becker / Stringer / Getty)

CBS will air the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5. The ceremony airs live across all time zones, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will honor the best in music released between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022. CBS has not announced a host yet.

Thursday, Feb. 23

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9 p.m.: True Lies (series premiere)

10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas

Wednesday, March 1

jeff-probst-survivor-43-cbs.jpg
(Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment)
8 p.m.: Survivor (two-hour season premiere)

10 p.m.: True Lies (regular time period premiere)

