CBS Replaces Canceled Drama Series With a Reality Show

Fans of CBS’s The Equalizer will find something quite different in the timeslot this summer.

The Equalizer, the action drama led by Queen Latifah, was shockingly cancelled by the network last Friday. The network also cancelled its plans to move forward win a spinoff.

“Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be,” Latifah wrote in an Instagram post. “Shakim and I at Flavor Unit are always excited to bring these kinds of roles and projects to life—and then we just hope you love them as much as we do. The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal.”

Now, CBS has revealed their Sunday schedule, and in the former timeslot for The Equalizer is another type of show entirely.

The Road, a singing competition series from Paramount/CBS producer mainstay Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and country stars Blake Shelton and Keith Urban, will follow Urban across the country as he searches for the next big artist. Along the way, he’ll be joined by his “tour manager,” fellow country star Gretchen Wilson.

“Our 2025-2026 primetime schedule boasts a star-studded lineup of returning hit shows and new exciting series from top creators and producers,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Coming off another winning season enabled us to make bold scheduling moves and fortify our strong lineup with thematically compatible programs every night of the week for strong viewer flow and to serve as a powerful launch pad for the new shows. Additionally, we’re appreciative of our loyal audiences who regularly watch on CBS and Paramount+ and to our creative partners who continue to deliver outstanding content.”

There are currently no other details on The Road.