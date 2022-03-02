‘S.W.A.T.’ Actor Charged After Supplying Drugs That Killed Haircare Founder’s Son

Actor Kather Sei, who starred in an episode of S.W.A.T. and Lucifer, was charged with supplying the drugs that killed the heir of the Bed Head company. Ray Mascolo, 37, was found dead in Beverly Hills in November 2020 after taking oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Sei, 36, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a statement.

Sei, whose full name is Mucktarr Kather Sei, and Mirela Todorova, 33, were both charged with “one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.” According to the indictment, Todorova provided the cell phones and counterfeit oxycodone pills with fentanyl to Sei and other drivers to sell in Los Angeles County and elsewhere. She also supplied drugs on her own and gave Sei access to drugs at her Hollywood apartment while she went to Mexico. Todorova allegedly continued overseeing her drug operation from afar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Nov. 15 and 16, 2020, Mascolo ordered oxycodone pills by calling Todorova’s phone number. Sei allegedly delivered the pills that caused the man’s overdose in his Beverly Hills apartment. After the transaction, Sei allegedly called the man from a phone Todorova gave him. The indictment notes that Sei and Todorova’s other clients shared concerns about the oxycodone pills. One customer allegedly texted Todorova that her pills “are dirty” before Mascolo’s death.

After the pills were delivered, Mascolo texted Todorova about needing to pick up his daughter, who was four months old at the time, reports the Los Angeles Times. After he failed to show up, his body was discovered. “He was such a loving dad,” Mascolo’s mother Kyara told the Times. “She was 100% his everything.”

Todorova has been in custody since she was arrested last year for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and MDMA. She has U.S., Bulgarian, and Canadian citizenship and was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Kai was allegedly one of 19 drivers Todorova employed. He played a patrol cop in an episode of SWAT, appeared in an I Think You Should Leave sketch, and had a small role in a Lucifer episode. If convicted of the charges they face, Todorova and Kai face 20 years to life in prison. Kai’s attorney, Barry Hammond, told the Times that the charges are “overblown” and denied his client was involved in Mascolo’s death.

Mascolo was allegedly listed as “Ray Client Rich Kid” in Todorova’s phone. His parents Bruno and Kyara Mascolo founded Bed Head hair products. Bruno Mascolo’s family build a fortune through the Toni & Guy hair salon chain. Mascolo was struggling to stay sober in recent years, and his family believes stress led to his fatal relapse, reports the Times.