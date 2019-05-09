CBS Renews 6 Primetime Dramas, Including ‘Hawaii 5-0,’ ‘MacGyver’ and ‘Bull’

CBS renewed six dramas for the 2019-2020 season, making only a few hours available for new shows. Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary and more will all be back for the new season.

The eye network also greenlit new seasons of MacGyver, SWAT and SEAL Team. The primetime news programs 48 Hours and 60 Minutes will also return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

These six are not the only shows coming back for next season. CBS also renewed NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Young Sheldon, FBI, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood, Mom and Blue Bloods for next year.

Scroll on for a look at the CBS shows coming back next season.

Photo credit: CBS

Bull

Bull will be back for its fourth season next year. The series stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, the head of a trial-consulting firm, and is loosely based on Phil McGraw’s life before he became a daytime talk show star. Bull averages 6.7 million viewers live, according to Variety.

Bull attracted headlines after Eliza Dushku accused Wetherly of sexual harassment. CBS reached a $10 million settlement with Dushku and Weatherly continues to lead the show.

Hawaii Five-0

The Hawaii Five-0 remake inched closer to the 12-season mark reached by the original series. The new series will be back for its 10th season, starring Scott Caan and Alex O’Loughlin. It is one of CBS’ Friday night anchor shows, pulling in around 7.3 million viewers each week.

SWAT

Shemar Moore will once again lead SWAT for a third season. The show is inspired by the 1975 TV Series and the Colin Farrell and Samuel L. Jackson-starring 2003 movie. The Criminal Minds alum stars as SWAT Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, who leads a group of specialized officers on dangerous missions in Los Angeles. It averages 5.3 million total live viewers.

SEAL Team

SEAL Team also nabbed a third season. The show tells the stories of SEAL Team members, including David Borneaz’s Jason Hayes. The show averages 5 million viewers a week.

MacGyver

The re-imagined MacGyver earned a fourth season. Lucas Till stars in the title role, and leads a clandestine team within the U.S. government. He uses his survival skills to help save lives. It has found a home on Fridays, averaging 6.1 million viewers.

Madam Secretary

Tea Leoni will be back in Madam Secretary for a sixth season. Despite low ratings, it has become an irreplaceable part of CBS’ Sunday night line-up. The political drama averages 5.4 million viewers a week.