CBS Not Airing ‘Sheriff Country’ and ‘Boston Blue’ This Week

Sheriff Country and Boston Blue are taking a break this week.

The freshman dramas, as well as Fire Country, will not be airing on Friday on CBS.

Instead, the Eye network will be premiering the much-anticipated A PAW Patrol Christmas at 8 p.m. ET. It was announced in September that the beloved children’s show would be airing on CBS for the first time ever for a new animated holiday special. It will feature a mix of original and classic songs in a “heartwarming story” that follows Rubble, the construction-savvy pup.

“He is looking forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can’t deliver any presents,” reads the official logline. “When Mayor Humdinger decides he’s going to the North Pole to take all the gifts for himself, it’s up to the PAW Patrol to stop him.”

The special is part of a previously announced slate of original hour-long PAW Patrol specials centering on a different pup that began with Valiente: A Tracker Story in October on Nickelodeon. The remaining specials are set to air on Nickelodeon in 2026, along with 12 new episodes.

Following A PAW Patrol Christmas at 9 p.m. ET will be an encore of Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion due to its successful premiere on Monday. The special was hosted by star Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal. It featured candid conversations with castmates Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten, never-before-seen outtakes and commentary from the cast, as well as tributes to late stars Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, and much, much more.

Rounding out the night at 10:30 p.m. ET will be a repeat of Ghosts Season 4, Episode 13, “Ghostfellas.” Even though Sheriff Country, Fire Country, and Boston Blue will not be airing this week, all three will be back on Friday, Dec. 5. There are still a few episodes left before they all go on a winter hiatus, and after that, they will be back on Friday, Feb. 27. It’s a long time, but the wait will certainly be worth it. In the meantime, Friday will still be an entertaining night on CBS, and it might just be the best way to unwind after doing some Black Friday shopping.