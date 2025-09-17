Beloved Series Gets a Christmas Special on CBS for First Time Ever

Adventure Bay’s finest are coming to CBS.

The network has announced that beloved children’s series PAW Patrol will be airing on CBS for the first time for a new animated holiday special.

Premiering on Friday, Nov. 28, A PAW Patrol Christmas will feature a mix of original and classic holiday songs in a “heartwarming story” following Rubble, the construction-savvy pup. ‘He is looking forward to Santa bringing him a new laser drill, but things take a turn when Santa comes down with a cold and can’t deliver any presents. When Mayor Humdinger decides he’s going to the North Pole to take all the gifts for himself, it’s up to the PAW Patrol to stop him.”

Credit: Spin Master Entertainment/Nickelodeon

The holiday event will be part of a slate of original hour-long PAW Patrol specials, with each one centering on a different pup on the team. It all kicks off on Friday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. ET on Nickelodeon with Valiente: A Tracker Story. The remaining specials will air on Nickelodeon in 2026, along with new Season 12 episodes of PAW Patrol. Both CBS and Nickelodeon are entities of Paramount Skydance Corporation.

Since premiering on Nickelodeon in 2013, PAW Patrol has consistently ranked as one of the top-rated preschool series. It focuses on a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs that call themselves the Paw Patrol. The series spawned two theatrical films, 2021’s PAW Patrol: The Movie and 2023’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, as well as spinoff, Rubble & Crew. It premiered in 2023 and follows Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures.

Credit: Spin Master Entertainment/Nickelodeon

PAW Patrol’s current voice cast includes Kai Harris, Luke Dietz, Jesse Gervasi, Lilly Bartlam, Matteo Gutierrez, Lucien Duncan-Reid, and Jordan Mazeral. Created by Keith Chapman and developed by Scott Kraft, the series comes from Spin Master Entertainment. Chapman, Kraft, Jennifer Dodge, Laura Clunie, Ronnen Harary, Ursula Ziegler-Sullivan, and Toni Stevens serve as executive producers, with Patricia Burns producing.

A Paw Patrol Christmas premieres on Friday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. The hour-long PAW Patrol specials kick off on Oct. 3 on Nickelodeon.