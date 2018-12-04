CBS Not Airing ‘Magnum P.I.’ Monday Night, Showing ‘Big Bang Theory’ Repeats Instead

CBS will not be airing a new episode of Magnum P.I. this week, but not because of a holiday special. The eye network is instead airing back-to-back The Big Bang Theory repeats.

CBS’ primetime line-up begins with a new episode of The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET, titled “Welcome to the Dinner Guest.” It is followed by a new episode of Happy Together at 8:30 p.m. ET, titled “The Power of Yes… Men.”

Magnum P.I. typically airs at 9 p.m. ET, after the two sitcoms. However, CBS will air The Big Bang Theory episodes “The Matrimonial Metric” and “The Gates Excitation” in its place Monday night.

A new episode of Michael Weatherly’s Bull will still air at 10 p.m. ET. Titled “Separation,” the episode finds Danny James (Jamie Lee Kirchner) asking for help when her boyfriend Gabriel (E.J. Bonilla) gets arrested for being in the U.S. illegally and is in danger of being deported. Bull also helps out a German national sued by a museum over a valuable painting.

The next new episode of Magnum P.I. will be its last of 2018, and airs on Monday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

In “Bad Day to be a Hero,” Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) helps Rick Wright’s (Zachary Knighton) crush Toni after her illegal poker game is robbed by a mask man. Toni, played by former The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, was hoping to use the game to raise money for her mob debt.

Sigler is the latest marquee name to appear on Magnum P.I. The series featured Ben Vereen in “Death Is Only Temporary” and Cyndi Lauper in “Sudden Death.” Kimee Balmilero, who plays medical examiner Noelani Cunha, has also appeared on the show to provide a link with Hawaii Five-0.

Magnum P.I. is in the middle of its first season and was picked up for a full, 22-episode year in October. It is based on the hit 1980s series that turned Tom Selleck into a star, and was developed by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim.

The last new episode of Magnum P.I. aired back on Nov. 19. In “The Ties That Bind,” Magnum followed the case of a 16-year-old kidnap victim who escaped her captors. Magnum felt a bond with the girl, since he had similar experiences as a POW in Afghanistan and vowed to find who hurt her.

According to TVLine, the Nov. 19 episode drew 5.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

After going on an extended break following next week’s episode, Magnum P.I. will resume its season on Monday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS