CBS Drama ‘FBI’ Tackles an ISIS Poisoning Plot in New Clip

A new sneak peek at CBS’ new crime drama FBI shows some high tech double crossing, and some serious lab work to figure it all out.

FBI is the latest police procedural from executive producer Dick Wolf, debuting on CBS on Tuesday night. There are already three teasers for the series online, and this weekend CBS added a fourth, showcasing the depth of the bureau’s investigation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip opens on Special Agents Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Omar Adom Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) in the lab, where they see how their suspect was poisoned. The innocuous-looking olive oil mister she used to poison an entire party’s worth of food was rigged with a hidden needle, which jutted up into her own finger on the fifth spray. This meant that she herself got a direct hit of the poison, keeping her from revealing the truth about her plot to anyone.

“It’s booby trapped,” noted Agent Zidan.

“So Caroline was set up,” said Agent Bell.

“Someone convinced her to poison the salad bar, and made sure she didn’t live to talk about it,” Zidan said.

In the next scene, the agents learn that Caroline died before she could testify about her experience. However, they are able to explain the trick to Special Agent in Charge Dana Mosier (Sela Ward), who puts it all together in her office.

“The profile makes much more sense if somebody else made her do that,” she noted. However, all three agree that the scope of this attack is far above the usual limits of the anarchist collective they believe Caroline is associated with.

The final piece of the puzzle comes from Analyst Kristen Chazal (Ebonee Noel), who comes in to report that Caroline had been accessing a dark web site “several times a day.” The site bears a logo in Arabic, which Zidan reads with solemn severity.

“The name of the site is ‘Dark Jihad,’” he said. “Caroline was not working with amateurs, she was working with ISIS.”

Taken together, the four sneak peeks give a pretty clear picture of the first big case the agents will tackle in this new series. FBI promises all the thrills and conventions of a New York-based procedurals, but on a higher level, as the federal agents often face matters of national security.

The series comes from Dick Wolf, the writer behind the entire Law and Order franchise, as well as the newer Chicago franchise. Despite his long and illustrious career in TV, this will be Wolf’s first project at CBS, marking an historic collaboration between two massive TV institutions.



FBI premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.