CBS Fall TV Schedule Includes ‘Criminal Minds’ Time Change, ‘Young Sheldon’ Premiere Date

Now that networks have decided which shows to renew or cancel, and which new pilots to order to series, the fall TV schedules have been unveiled. CBS released its schedule on Wednesday morning, and there are some major changes audiences will need to pay attention to.
The network has five new shows debuting in the fall, including the Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T., so some shifts needed to made. There are also some shows that won’t be showing up on the schedule after being given the boot, such as veteran comedy 2 Broke Girls.
The Big Bang Theory will begin airing on Monday nights, as it did last year, while CBS plays host to Thursday Night Football. However, once October ends, the schedule will finally take its normal shape. Big Bang, along with freshman spin-off series Young Sheldon, will shift back to Thursdays.
Check out the full CBS TV schedule below, and start setting your DVR!
MONDAY
8 pm ET: The Big Bang Theory
8:30 pm: Young Sheldon (One-Time preview on Sept. 25)
8:30 pm: 9JKL (Premieres Oct. 2)
9 pm: Kevin Can Wait
9:30 pm: Me, Myself & I
10 p: Scorpion
MONDAY (Beginning October 30)
8 pm: Kevin Can Wait
8:30 pm: 9JKL
9 pm: Me, Myself & I
9:30 pm: Superior Donuts
10 pm: Scorpion
TUESDAY
8 pm: NCIS
9 pm: Bull
10 pm: NCIS: New Orleans
WEDNESDAY
8 pm: Survivor
9 pm: Seal Team
10 pm: Criminal Minds
THURSDAY
8 pm: Thursday Night Football (Starting September 28)
THURSDAY (Beginning Nov. 2)
8 pm : The Big Bang Theory
8:30 pm: Young Sheldon
9 pm: Mom
9:30 pm: Life In Pieces
10 pm: S.W.A.T.
FRIDAY
8 pm: MacGyver
9 pm: Hawaii Five-O
10 pm: Blue Bloods
SATURDAY
8 pm: Crimetime Saturday
9 pm: Crimetime Saturday
10 pm: 48 Hours
SUNDAY
7 pm: 60 Minutes
8 pm: Wisdom Of The Crowd
9 pm: NCIS: Los Angeles
10 pm: Madam Secretary
