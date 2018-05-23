CBS Primetime TV Schedule for 2018-19

CBS has unveiled its fall schedule for 2018, and it will not include Thursday Night Football for the first time in years.

Instead, the network has added a handful of new comedies and dramas to its schedule and has revived Candice Bergen-starring sitcom Murphy Brown, which is headed to the schedule much earlier than originally anticipated.

“When you have a primetime lineup that won the season while competing against the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics on another network, you look to keep your core schedule mostly intact, while making strategic moves to help grow nights,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said about the fall schedule. “We’ve maintained stability across winning nights, while adding some important new pieces to our Monday night lineup. And, next year, we’re positioned to build on this success with the addition of these exciting new shows and primetime events, such as The AFC Championship Game, Super Bowl LIII, the GRAMMY Awards and the NCAA Final Four.”

Keep scrolling for a look at each night’s schedule. Premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

Sunday

60 Minutes, television’s #1 primetime news program for five decades, kicks off Sunday nights on the network, providing a strong lead-in for CBS’ new drama series God Friended Me. Meanwhile, popular series NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary will close the night.

7–8 p.m. — 60 Minutes

8–9 p.m. — God Friended Me

9–10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles

10–11 p.m. — Madam Secretary

Monday

Monday nights feature the biggest change to the network’s schedule, with the comedy block being cut down to just a single hour, with no returning series. Instead, The Neighborhood, which just cast New Girl alum Max Greenfield in the lead role, and Happy Together will be followed by Magnum P.I. and Bull in an attempt to revive ratings.

8–8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood

8:30–9 p.m. — Happy Together

9–10 p.m. — Magnum P.I.

10–11 p.m. — Bull

Tuesday

A night for crime dramas, Tuesdays will see the addition of new series FBI, which will be bracketed by popular retuning series NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans. When NCIS returns to the schedule, it will be lacking the familiar face of beloved eccentric genius Abby Sciuto, actor Pauley Perrette having exited the series after more than 350 episodes.

8–9 p.m. — NCIS

9–10 p.m. — FBI

10–11 p.m — NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesday

CBS has opted to keep Wednesday’s schedule the same year-to-year, the lineup of Survivor, SEAL Team, and Criminal Minds having proven to be a ratings winner.

8–9 p.m. — Survivor

9–10 p.m. — SEAL Team

10–11 p.m — Criminal Minds

Thursday

Thursday nights will likely prove to be a ratings powerhouse for the network, with two of its best performers airing back-to-back: The Big Bang Theory, Thursday’s #1 program, and Young Sheldon, television’s #1 new comedy. The lone change to the schedule will be Murphy Brown, which has been revived at the network for a 13-episode season after first airing in 1988.

8–8:30 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory

8:30–9 p.m. — Young Sheldon

9–9:30 p.m. — Mom

9:30–10 p.m. — Murphy Brown

10–11 p.m. — S.W.A.T.

Friday

Another night that is remaining the same, Fridays will kick off with returning series MacGyver, followed by Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods.

8–9 p.m. — MacGyver

9–10 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0

10–11 p.m — Blue Bloods

Saturday

Saturdays will be a night for true crime, with three back-to-back hours of crime stories. The night will kick off with encore broadcasts of popular drama Crimetime Saturday. The night will end with Saturday’s #1 non-sports series, 48 Hours.

8–9 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

9–10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

10–11 p.m — 48 Hours