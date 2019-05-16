CBS Fall 2019: First Look at Every New Show

CBS revealed their full slate of new shows for the 2019-2020 television season.

The network showed trailers for all eight of the new series coming in fall and midseason, including a spinoff series of hit drama series FBI, new shows starring The Middle alum Patricia Heaton and NCIS veteran Pauley Perrette and a new drama from the creators of The Good Wife.

“Our new lineup features both classic CBS shows and genres that viewers love, as well as some new series that push the boundaries of what you might expect from us,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement ahead of the network’s upfront presentation. “We are also saving some very strong series for the second part of the year as part of a strategy to roll out new and returning series throughout the season.”

Get a first look at the new shows coming to CBS during the 2019-2020 season.

All Rise

The new drama series follows “the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.”

The new series stars Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles. The show will air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET starting fall 2019.

Evil

From The Good Wife and The Good Fight creators Michelle and Robert King, Evil is a “psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.”

The series follows on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries.

The show stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. The series will air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET starting fall 2019.

Bob Hearts Abishola

From Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre, the new comedy series is the story of a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who falls in love for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, after suffering a heart attack.

The new series stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley and Travis Wolfe Jr. The show will air Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET starting fall 2019.

Carol’s Second Act

Patricia Heaton is coming back to CBS in this new comedy series, which follows a woman who chases her dream of becoming a warrior after raising children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching.

The new show stars Heaton, Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Sabrina Jalees. Carol’s Second Act will debut this fall, airing Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Unicorn

Sons of Anarchy beloved guest star Walton Goggins leads the cast of this new single-camera comedy about a group of friends who help Wade (Goggins) figure out his “new normal” in the way of the loss of his wife one year ago.

“To Wade’s amazement, he’s a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he’s the perfect single guy – a ‘unicorn’: employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment. With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he’ll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life… and love… again.”

The show stars Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Benson Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay and Makenzie Moss. The Unicorn will air Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET starting this fall.

FBI: Most Wanted

A spinoff series to FBI, the new drama series focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list.

The show stars Julian McMahon, Alana De La Garza, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg and Nathaniel Arcand. The spinoff series will premiere sometime midseason.

Tommy

Edie Falco is coming to broadcast television in Tommy, as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first Chief of Police of Los Angeles.

“A true blue New Yorker, Abigail ‘Tommy’ Thomas (Falco) uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.”

Along with Falco, the show stars Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, David Fierro, Russel G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phllip and Joseph Lyle Taylor. The drama series is expected to premiere midseason.

Broke

Pauley Perrette’s triumphant return to CBS after leaving NCIS will be paired with Jane the Virgin star’s Jaime Camil first project on the broadcast network.

The new follows Jackie (Perrette) a single suburban mother whose life faces big changes after her estranged sister Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), her extremely wealth husband Javier (Camil) and Javier’s loyal driver Luis (Izzy Diaz) come to her home searching for a place to stay after their money supply goes away.

“Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familial bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.”

The series will premiere sometime midseason.