CBS Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Elementary,’ ‘Code Black’

CBS has officially announced the premiere dates for the new seasons of Elementary and the hit medical-drama Code Black.

Season six of the network’s modern-take on Sherlock Holmes will debut on April 30, starting in a new time slot, Mondays at 10 ET (following a wrap on the current season of Scorpion).

Last season, the show wrapped up with the surprising reveal that Holmes had been having hallucinated conversations with his deceased mother. He was then given a brain scan, while his partner Dr. Joan Watson uncovered the damage he did to the brownstone amidst one of his hallucinations.

Additionally, CBS revealed that Marcia Gay Harden-led series Code Black will also return. It’s third season premiere is scheduled for Wed., May 2 and 10pm ET, as reported by TV Line.

Code Black is a medical drama that “centers on the fictional Angels Memorial Hospital, where four first-year residents and their colleagues must tend to patients in an understaffed, busy emergency room that lacks sufficient resources.”

In addition to Harden, Code Black also stars Rob Lowe (Parks and Recreation), William Allen Young (CSI: Miami), Harry Ford (Louder Than Bombs), Ben Hollingsworth (The Tomorrow People), Luis Guzmán (Narcos), Boris Kodjoe (The Last Man on Earth), and Jillian Murray (Murder in the First).

Previous stars of the show include Raza Jaffrey (Elementary), Bonnie Somerville (NYPD Blue) and Melanie Chandra (Law & Order: SVU).

While fans still have to wait for many of their favorite television shows to return, some already have, and to very good ratings.

The ratings for Tuesday nights TV line-up recently came in and, while it wasn’t the big winner, the massively popular This is Us on NBC held steady.

According to the ratings numbers, This Is Us brought in 9.7 million viewers, which is technically a drop off from last year’s fall finale, but was still more than enough to make it the third most watched show of the evening.

CBS took to top two spots, with first place going to NCIS for bringing in an estimated 14.2 million watchers, and second place going to Bull for scoring 10.4 million watchers.

NCIS: New Orleans came in fourth with 8.6 million viewers, followed by Ellen’s Game of Games at fifth with an even 8 million viewers.