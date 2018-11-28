CBS Doesn’t Give ‘Murphy Brown’ Reboot Season Back-Order

CBS is reportedly not giving the Murphy Brown reboot season a back-order, along with Happy Together.

According to The Wrap, a source close to the network shared that CBS is not planning to order any more than the 13 epsiodes they have already committed to for Murphy Brown.

The source also shared that Happy Together has not been cancelled, but will also not be getting a back-order due to the network having other new shows they are choosing to prioritize.

The Murphy Brown reboot debuted to decent numbers in September (nearly eight million live viewers), but slowly its ratings have begun to dwindle, with the most recent Thanksgiving themed episode bringing in just under five million watchers.

At this time, there is no indication that the show is cancelled, just that CBS is not adding an order of more episodes to the current season.

Series star Candace Bergen spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about returning to the show after being off the air for more than two decades, saying that she “missed” her role.

“The first couple of weeks were very emotional,” she added. “It was eerie seeing the set, exactly the same as the one that stood in Burbank for 10 years — only it smelled of sawdust because it was brand new. So far, I haven’t been able to get through a curtain call without getting weepy.”

She also opened, at the time, about how the show was planning to address the #MeToo movement.

“In the episode “#MurphyToo,” we have a very in-depth look at the issue — for a 21-minute show. We wanted to look at both generations’ perspectives of the huge issue of sexual harassment,” she shared. “There’s a dramatic scene between Murphy and her son [Jake McDorman].”

Series creator Diane English also joined Bergen in the interview, and explained why she felt it was time to bring the series back.

“I watched Will & Grace very closely to see how they reinvented their show. And, as the days’ headlines became more and more horrific, we felt we had a real reason — maybe the only show with a real reason — to come back. We have the ability to be really relevant and examine, in an age where people are screaming ‘fake news’ and ‘enemy of the people,’ these characters who are the press.”

Murphy Brown airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and there are scheduled to be at least four more episodes before the new season ends.