‘NCIS: Origins’ Star Mariel Molino Shares Hopes for Season 2 Following Finale Cliffhanger

NCIS: Origins star Mariel Molino is sharing her hopes for the upcoming second season.

The first season of the NCIS prequel ended on a cliffhanger that saw her character, Special Agent Lala Dominguez, involved in a car accident.

It left fans wondering what her fate is, and despite the show coming back in the fall, not even Molino is 100% sure what’s going to happen. She told Deadline, “I hope Lala is alive… and I hope I have a job.”

Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez on ‘NCIS: Origins.’ Photo: Greg Gayne/CBS

Considering that Molino isn’t sure what’s in store for Lala after the cliffhanger, it’s hard to predict how things will turn out. But fans will remember that the story Gibbs is telling is not necessarily about himself, but it’s the “story of her,” with the “her” being Lala. Telling the story of her and it only lasting a season wouldn’t really make sense, but that doesn’t mean that she’ll be coming out of the wreck unscathed if she survives.

And if Lala survives, Molino wouldn’t mind continuing the build-up between her and Gibbs following their heated pool scene. “If she is [alive], I hope that finally something happens with Lala and Gibbs,” Molino said. “You know what I mean, come on, either kiss me or don’t.”

Pictured (L-R): Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Mariel Molino as Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Since the start of Origins, there has been a “Will they, won’t they?” vibe between Gibbs and Lala. Plus, there has to be a reason why Gibbs hasn’t told this story before. Not to mention the fact that the accident will more than likely bring them closer together. Whether anything will ever come of it is unknown, but with Molino on board for something more to happen, it’s possible. Again, assuming Lala survives the nasty crash.

Details surrounding the second season of NCIS: Origins have not been announced, but with filming likely starting soon, it shouldn’t be too long until more information is released. At the very least, it has been confirmed that the show will return this fall on CBS, along with NCIS and NCIS: Sydney. All three shows will be taking over Tuesday nights, replacing the FBI franchise. FBI and new offshoot CIA will take the Monday slots once held by NCIS, following an hour of comedies.