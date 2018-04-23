CBS Airing ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Special Instead of Monday Lineup

CBS has not scheduled any its usual primetime programs for Monday night, including Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan, Superior Donuts, Living Biblically and Scorpion.

In their places, CBS will instead air repeat episodes of its more popular programs, The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. They will be followed by The Late Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018,” which features various musical segments hosted by James Corden.

Kevin Can Wait will be replaced by the Big Bang episode “The Relaxation Integration.” The plot revolves around Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) struggle to decide on a wedding date.

Young Sheldon will air in place of Man With a Plan. The episode, “A Therapist, a Comic Book and a Breakfast Sausage,” the young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) choking on a sausage and fearing solid foods. He also discovers his love of comic books. It is the fourth episode of the series, so new fans looking to catch up with early episodes will be pleased.

Young Sheldon‘s fifth episode, “A Solar Calculator, a Game Ball, and a Cheerleader’s Bosom,” will replace Superior Donuts for the night. This installment sees Sheldon helping out the school’s football team using his statistics knowledge.

Another repeat of The Big Bang Theory is slated to take over Living Biblically‘s slot. The episode that will air is “The Explosion Implosion,” which centers around Sheldon and Howard (Simon Helberg) bonding. Elsewhere, Penny grows close to her mother-in-law, which bothers her husband Leonard (Johnny Galecki).

Scorpion‘s hour-long slot at 10 p.m. ET will be filled by the aforementioned Carpool Karaoke special. Christina Aguilera, Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Kunal Nayyar and Armitage are all slated to appear.

New episodes of Kevin Can Wait, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts will resume on April 30. Scorpion has wrapped up its latest season and will be replaced by new episodes of Elementary.

Living Biblically has been pulled from CBS’ schedule until further notice. The show could return at a later date, but at this point, no further episodes have been scheduled.

The show’s creators, Patrick Walsh and Big Bang actor Galecki, recently chatted with Indiewire about what they are trying to accomplish with the series, which has gotten mixed reviews and ratings.

“There’s no precedent for it,” Walsh said. “The shows that have dealt with religion are a ‘7th Heaven’ or a ‘Touched by an Angel,’ where they’re going for a very different audience. Those shows are very pious and preachy to an audience that isn’t religious. This show isn’t that at all.”

Galecki added, “If there is an agenda that we have and some sort of message, it’s that trying to be a better person is a good thing.”

Photo Credit: CBS / Michael Yarish