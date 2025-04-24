CBS Analyst Retires After Nearly 50 Years

Pat Nolan, a cornerstone of Nashville broadcasting and political commentary, has concluded his impressive half-century career. Last month, the veteran journalist bid farewell to CBS NewsChannel 5, where his tenure spanned nearly five decades, first as a Metro Council correspondent and ultimately as a distinguished Political Analyst.

Nolan’s broadcasting journey began before his arrival at Channel 5. As a Nashville native and Vanderbilt graduate, he initially joined WPLN radio after completing college. During his time at the public radio station, he pioneered coverage of Metro Council sessions on Metro News Network, navigating marathon meetings that regularly extended beyond midnight—a responsibility colleagues considered uniquely tailored to his capabilities.

In 1975, respected NewsChannel 5 Anchor and News Director Chris Clark discovered Nolan’s intricate coverage of council proceedings. Clark was impressed by Nolan’s comprehensive grasp of municipal governance operations. “Here’s one guy who understood the Metro Council. How many people can truly say that and mean it? Not many,” Clark told WTVF.

After a decade as a reporter, Nolan shifted to public service, initially working under Nashville Mayor Richard Fulton before establishing an extensive career in public relations. Nevertheless, his connection with Channel 5 endured, as he eventually returned part-time as their political commentator.

In 2006, Nolan assumed hosting responsibilities for Inside Politics on NewsChannel 5+, elevating the program’s standing. The show swiftly became essential viewing for Tennessee political insiders. “This is a mandatory stop for every major politician in the state of Tennessee,” investigative reporter Ben Hall told Nolan on the program.

In his Facebook post reflecting on his retirement celebration, Nolan expressed sincere gratitude: “On Friday March 28 2025, surrounded again by many of my extended family, my retirement celebration at WTVF-TV Channel 5 was, in some ways, more than party. After 42 years at NEWSCHANNEL 5, along with over 50 years in broadcast journalism in Nashville, it was the kickoff of what has unexpectedly (for me) become a multi-day celebration.” He was particularly touched by the outpouring of support, writing that “the surrounding response on Facebook has been much more than I expected.”

Associates praised Nolan’s methodical preparation approach. “Pat would craft 40 questions for each 22 minute long program,” revealed Rick Casebeer, his longtime producer, per WTVF. “Every week he does that. And he gets to those questions.”

His retirement garnered recognition throughout Tennessee’s political landscape. Both chambers of the Tennessee General Assembly passed a joint resolution acknowledging his contributions, signed by Governor Bill Lee. Remarkably, the measure received unanimous bipartisan support, rare in today’s divisive political climate.

In his Facebook reflection, Nolan mentioned additional honors: “The Metro Council, where I got my first job in TV covering their meetings live, will be honoring me at its April 1st meeting. I hope it is not an April Fools prank!”

On Inside Politics, when asked about guidance for viewers in these fractured times, Nolan encouraged continued civic engagement: “Don’t give up and say ‘I drop out, I’m done with it.’ I don’t wanna do this anymore… There are a lot of people out there right now feeling that way about it… Just stay strong and stay involved because if you don’t get involved, as Jay Leno used to say, if you don’t vote, if you don’t get involved, you get the government you deserve.”

Contemplating his professional journey during his final broadcast, Nolan expressed mixed emotions about retirement. Having invested 42 years with the station since first beginning 50 years ago, he acknowledged feeling both pride in his accomplishments and anticipation about his next chapter, which includes dedicating more time to his grandchildren.

In his Facebook post, Nolan touchingly added, “As has been said about our pets, especially dogs, I just hope I can be, for the rest of my life, half the person and journalist, you think I am.”