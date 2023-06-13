CBS Adds Competition Series to Summer Lineup at the Last Minute

CBS has added a fan-favorite competition series to its summer TV lineup, in a last-minute move that is sure to please viewers. Tough as Nails Season 5 is set to begin streaming on the network on Sunday, July 2, per Deadline. The season will kick off with a special two-hour episode which will also re-air on Friday, July 7.

Tough as Nails is hosted by Phil Keoghan — who also hosts The Amazing Race — and "celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor." Earlier this year, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Keoghan in support of Tough as Nails Season 4, and Keoghan started out by sharing the similarities between hosting the two shows. According to the host, he loves his role because he's a people person.

He explained, "I have a love of people and I love people's stories and I love telling people's stories. So, my enthusiasm for the contestants on either Tough as Nails or the Amazing Races are the same. I just want them to look good. I want to help them look good." The two shows are both competitive in nature but are pretty different at their cores. Naturally, this means that they are "very different hosting gigs," as Keoghan mentioned.

"On Race, you're dealing with a lot more sleep deprivation. You're having to fight harder to get shots because of the distances involved and the logistics involved," he continued. "On Tough as Nails, I'm in the competition with them communicating what's going on to the audience. So, I have to be completely engrossed in the moment on Tough as Nails to try to communicate that to an audience."

"The great thing about the show continuing on is that more and more people are hearing about it," he shared. "The quality or the number, the sheer numbers of people applying for the show has increased exponentially. And so, we just have more people to choose from different walks of life, different backgrounds, different jobs ... expect to see some pretty dynamic characters." Keoghan added, "We are just trying to get better in making the show. The goal is that when fans watch the show, they feel that we're getting better."