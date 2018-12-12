Cause of Death of Starz’ ‘Power’ Production Assistant Revealed

Officials have determined the cause of death of Pedro Jimenez, a production assistant on the Starz series Power who passed away following an on-set accident.

According to The Blast, an official for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner has ruled Jimenez’s death an accident as the result of blunt force trauma after he was struck by an SUV early Monday morning.

Jimenez, 63, had been setting up parking cones in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 10, in Brooklyn, New York when the accident occurred. The driver of the 2006 Ford Explorer, who also worked for the Starz series, fatally struck the 63-year-old at around 4:30 a.m.

The long-time Power production assistant, who had been working on the series since its 2014 debut, was taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His death was announced in a statement to Deadline from a Starz spokesperson.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family,” the spokesperson told the outlet. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’ family as we work to fully understand what has happened.”

Following news of his death, Power cast members, who were not on location at the time of the accident, took to social media to remember Jimenez.

“I just learned we lost Pedro Jimenez, a member of the Power production team early this morning,” Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family.”

Omari Hardwick, who portrays a lead character in Power, also addressed the death, paying tribute to Jimenez on Instagram.

“I sit next to my family as i type this post of a day gone the worst,” Hardwick wrote. “Started as a regular ole workday for everyone of us…i find myself presenting along with my colleagues & producers this tragic tragic news of one of our work family members losing his life on the job.

“On this ‘just another work day,’ we all were & are faced with the harshest of realities that a wife has lost her husband, children their father & friends…..their beautiful hardworking GRACIOUS Pedro,” he continued. “As the QB of this show & as the face of the network, this has of course affected me. But as a person in communication & exchange of spirit as much as i was with good ole Pedro…i’m rocked. NO team ever imagines losing a teammate. Let alone like this.”

“On behalf of ALL of us here at Power, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Jimenez family & God, we ask that you warmly receive our good ole Pedro,” he concluded.

As a result of the on-set tragedy, production on Power was temporarily suspended.