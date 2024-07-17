Cartoon Network Show Creator Kyle Carrozza Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A Cartoon Network series creator is facing charges of child pornography. Kyle Carrozza, an animator who created the television series Mighty Magiswords was arrested on June 20 in Burbank California. The animator also worked on other Cartoon Network, Disney, PBS Kids and Nickelodeon. Police confirmed the arrest in a statement provided to USA TODAY. He was initially served a serve warrant. He was charged with one count of possession of over 600 images of child pornography.

Carrozza, 45, has worked as a storyboard artist and animator on several cartoons, including Adventure Time, the 2020 Animaniacs reboot, Doc McStuffins (and its miniseries spinoff The Doc Files), Fish Hooks, Fanboy & Chum Chum, Danger Rangers, Teen Titans Go!, and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water.

Mighty Magiswords was Cartoon Network's first online original series. The show premiered in 2015 before transitioning to a full-length TV series in 2016. It ended in 2019. In addition to creating the show, Carrozza also served as a voice actor on the show, voicing over a dozen characters including one of its main characters, Prohyas Robert Warrior. He was also the composer and executive producer of the series.

In California, possession of child pornography can be either a misdemeanor or felony. If found guilty, he faces up to one year in county jail or three years in state prison and/or a $2,500 fine.

Several executives and questions about employees who produce children's and youth television programs have come under fire amid the Quiet on Set docuseries. The four-part series explored the child abuse and workplace misconduct scandal of Nickeolodeon from the 90s and 2000s. Actors provided their experiences, as well as employees of shows produced by former Nickelodeon EP Dan Schneider, who was fired in 2018 amid an external investigation into his behavior.