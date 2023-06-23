Carson Daly Gets Sweet Surprise From His Kids on 'Today' for His 50th Birthday

Carson Daly got an adorable surprise for his 50th birthday! As the Today show co-anchor marked his milestone birthday with his Today family in Studio 1A Thursday, Daly was surprised on-set by his three daughters – Etta, 10, London, 8, and Goldie, 3 – as they brought a cake out to celebrate.



The sweet moment came as Daly was enjoying his favorite meal cooked by wife Siri Daly, a cookbook author. As his co-anchor Savannah Guthrie told the Today staff and viewers, "it's time to raise a glass. If you know anything about Carson Daly, it is that he is a family man, so we have got Etta, London and Goldie," Goldie, London, and Etta joined their father on set, the trio seen wheeling a cake into the studio. Little Goldie, meanwhile, abandoned the duty to run straight to her father with an ice cream cone.

Happy birthday to Carson Daly! 🍦🍻 pic.twitter.com/TQndcheTgT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 22, 2023

Notably missing from the moment was Daly and his wife's oldest child, 14-year-old son Jackson. The father of four quipped that his teen wasn't there to celebrate because "he's a teenager now. He asked how much the appearance fee was to show up for this." The Today show crew then celebrated Daly and his big day by singing Happy Birthday, Daly telling them, "I love my work family, I love my family, I appreciate it."



As he marked his birthday, Daly also opened up about how his life has changed since his 20s. In an interview with Today.com, the host, who was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), said he feels "better now than I did in my 20s. There's so much self-acceptance that comes with age." Reflecting on his life prior to his diagnosis, Daly shared that he "suffered for so long without knowing what it was" and "was scared a lot. I always felt panicky. You know that feeling of losing your phone or your wallet? That's how I felt all the time." He added that he now has "the tools to work through my anxiety. I've never felt this strong mentally, and that's one of the reasons I feel so good about going into my 50s."



As for how he celebrated off-air? Carson told Today.com that he planned a low-key birthday celebration on June 22, telling the outlet, "If it were up to me, I'd be in flip flops, cargo shorts and a black T-shirt, barbecuing some steak and listening to Morgan Wallen!"