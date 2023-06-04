'Today Show' Favorite's Son Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 2

Kathie Lee Gifford's family continues to grow. PEOPLE reported that the former Today personality's son, Cody Gifford, is expecting his second child with his wife, Erika. Cody and Erika revealed the happy news while sharing one of their "Frankie Friday" posts in honor of their son, Frankie.

Erika posted a video montage that featured her son holding the pregnancy test and another of the little one placing a hand on his mother's growing baby bump. The clip also featured the family in the doctor's office for one of Erika's check-ups. She captioned the sweet video by writing that they were celebrating one year of "Frankie Friday" in "a BIG (brother) way." Her caption continued, "Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Gifford, party of 4!!!" To go along with their "Frankie Friday" posts, Erika ended her caption by jokingly writing, "Please start sending me names that start with the rest of the days of the week."

Cody's younger sister, Cassidy Gifford, who is currently expecting her first child, soon responded to the news by commenting, "Can't get over the greatest news! Love you guys can't wait to meet the precious little one." The couple's little one will have a built-in playmate considering that Cassidy is also due this year. Back in December, Cassidy announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Ben Wierda.

To announce the news, she posted a trio of Christmas stockings, including a tiny one for their upcoming arrival. she captioned the photo, "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023." Cassidy and Ben announced the news a little over two years after they tied the knot.

Kathie Lee will have her hands full this year with two more grandbabies to dote on. In August 2022, she opened up about being a grandma to little Frankie, who is named after her late husband, Frank Gifford. She told Today Parents, "I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies. But this is my son's child — my husband's son's son — it's all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation." Even though she has since relocated to Nashville for a "new life," Kathie Lee said that she frequently travels back to Connecticut to get her "little fixes" of her growing family.