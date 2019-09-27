‘Carol’s Second Act’: Patricia Heaton Fans Fall in ‘Love’ With New CBS Sitcom

Patricia Heaton fans instantly fell in love with the Everybody Loves Raymond star’s new CBS sitcom, Carol’s Second Act. The new series stars Heaton as the title character, a former teacher who decides to become a doctor after her marriage fell apart. Although it has only been a year since Heaton’s last show ended, one season without her on television was one season too much for her fans.

In Carol’s Second Act, Heaton stars as Carol Kinney, whose husband left her during a mid-life crisis. Carol chose to change careers too and is following her dream to become a doctor. She is now an intern, working with Daniel Kutcher (Jean-Luc Bilodeau), Lexie Filani (Sabrina Jalees) and Caleb Sommers (Lucas Neff).

Carol also has to learn to work with her superior, Chief Resident Dr. Maya Jacobs (Ito Aghayare), who is younger than she is. She also met Dr. Stephen Frost (Kyle MacLachlan), the Senior Attending Physician at her ward.

Ashley Tisdale co-stars as Jenny, Carol’s daughter how is a pharmaceutical rep frequently visiting the hospital.

Fans were very excited to see Heaton back on the small screen.

#CarolsSecondAct is the best new comedy! Patricia Heaton is great and the cast is great! — paul seguin (@kedopaul) September 27, 2019

It’s a hit!!!🙆‍♀️ I needed this laughter in my life! 👏 Great Job by all! 💯 Love U @PatriciaHeaton ❤ #CarolsSecondAct @CBS — Elise Lives (@mseliseh) September 27, 2019

@PatriciaHeaton, I love you new gig on #CarolsSecondAct! It’s hilarious and has depth at the same time. It will be a pleasure to watch you develop Carol’s character this season. @CBS — ❌John W. Wilson ن❌ #GreenIsTheNewRed (@Boomer_Patriot) September 27, 2019

Heaton has not been away from television very long. She was last seen on ABC’s The Middle, which ended in May 2018. However, she did not like being away from work for long.

“Having The Middle end just as my kids left the house left me a little unmoored,” Heaton told TV Insider. “Who was I without the identity of a mother or a working actress? I sympathized with Carol going through her divorce, her children grown up, and thinking, ‘What do I do now?’ I love that she chose something challenging.”

Loved tonight’s episode of #CarolsSecondAct I really enjoyed watching @ashleytisdale Love it so much . Can’t wait to watch the next episode next week. @cbs @PatriciaHeaton — Karina Vergara (@karinavergarap) September 27, 2019

I had a feeling I was gonna love #CarolsSecondAct and I was right! Awesome show and awesome cast. It’s my favorite new show. Can’t wait till next week. — Tori Gwathney (@danniebear87) September 27, 2019

Heaton, 61, is also playing a character much younger than she is in real life, even though Carol is often the butt of jokes because of the generational gap between her and her colleagues.

“She’s a no-nonsense, pragmatic person. Her personality is right for a doctor because she always loved science,” Heaton told TV Insider. She also was a longtime teacher who had to be organized, dealing with high schoolers and their hormones and emotions.”

Carol’s Second Act airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

