Canceled USA Series Airs Its Final Episode Tonight

A canceled Syfy/USA Network series is saying goodbye Friday night during its Season 4 finale, which will also serve as its series finale.

Resident Alien, airing Friday at 10 p.m. on USA, was canceled just two weeks ago. Series creator Chris Sheridan announced the news on Thursday, July 25.

“I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season,” Sheridan told TV Insider at the time. “Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending.”

“I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series,” he said.

Based on the Dark Horse comic series of the same name, Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien whose mission was to kill every living being on Earth — but he changes course after making friends in the town of Patience, Colo., and sets about to save humanity from other races of aliens.

The show originally debuted on Syfy in 2021 before moving to USA Network for Season 4, which holds a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Resident Alien stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Meredith Garrettson and Judah Prehn. The series also has impressive guest stars to its name, including Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Terry O’Quinn (Lost), Enver Gjokaj (Invasion), Gary Farmer and Sarah Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Jewel Staite (Firefly) and Linda Hamilton (The Terminator franchise).

The cast reacted to the cancellation shortly after the news was made public. “It was a hell of a fun playground to play in,” Tudyk posted on Threads. “Laughter through the tears:))).”

Reynolds called the show the “Best job I ever… had. Special ‘thank you’ to all the fans who always showed us so much love. The feeling was absolutely mutual.”

The series finale of Resident Alien airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Syfy/USA Network.