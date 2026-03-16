Canceled Fox Show Being Revived, Searching for Network Home

Firefly may be making a comeback after almost 25 years.

Nathan Fillion, who starred in Fox’s 11-episode cult sci-fi series, announced on Sunday that the series may be returning in an animated format.

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Fillion revealed the big news at Awesome Con alongside co-stars Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Jewel Staite, Morena Baccarin, Sean Maher, and Summer Glau, all of whom are expected to reprise their roles. Deadline reports that the series is in advanced development, and that Adam Baldwin, who played Jayne Cobb, will also voice his character on the revival.

FOX

Married writing duo Marc Guggenheim and Tara Butters are reportedly taking the reins as showrunners on the new project, which is set between the show’s original run in 2002 and the 2005 film follow-up, Serenity.

The animation studio ShadowMachine is reportedly leading the visuals, with Fillion’s Collision33 developing the project in conjunction with 20th Television Animation. The full package is expected to be taken to buyers soon, with the animated revival still looking for a home.

Fillion shared the news of the possible Firefly continuation on his and Tudyk’s Once We Were Spacemen podcast Instagram page, urging fans to get the news out and spark interest in buyers.

“The word is out. To keep Firefly flying, we need a home. And for that, we need you,” the caption read. “Like this post, comment on this post, repost this post. Tag a friend, tag an enemy, even tag a Reaver. Give us some ‘quantifiable analytics’ that we can use to convince folks that this is something people want.”

Firefly, which was canceled at Fox after less than one season, follows the crew of the spaceship Serenity in the year 2517 through the lens of a global civil war. The original series was created by writer and director Joss Whedon, but Whedon is not involved in the current Firefly project.



