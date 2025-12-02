New Season of Long-Canceled ABC Show in the Works With the Original Cast

Could Ned and Chuck actually be headed back to our TV screens?

The 2007 mystery-comedy-drama Pushing Daisies is often near the top of any “shows cancelled too soon list, as it was well-loved for its playful yet grotesque style. Unfortunately, the series was a casualty of the 2008 writers’ strike and was cancelled by the network after just two seasons. As of Monday, though, there are unexpected signs of life.

Pushing Daisies was rather unique in that the series styled itself like a children’s fairy tale despite its often-gruesome premise: goofy piemaker Ned (Lee Pace) can re-animate the dead by touching them, but if the person lives for more than a minute, someone else in the direct vicinity dies as a consequence.

Early on in the series, private investigator Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) discovers Ned’s abilities and strikes a deal with him: they’ll use his abilities together to solve murders and split the reward money. Seems easy, until one of his first cases is his childhood friend and crush Charlotte “Chuck” Charles (Anna Friel), who he refuses to let die.

Watching it now, you’d be surprised a show so macabre ever aired on basic cable—until series creator Bryan Fuller topped himself with the delightfully gory Hannibal on NBC just a few years later. In a new interview with Fuller and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen, Fuller confirmed to the outlet The Mary Sue that a third season is in the works.

“Well, we’re working on a Season 3, and the whole cast wants to come back,” Fuller said. “And, we’ve got a whole story. We’re trying to do another season this year.”

It almost feels like the return of Pushing Daisies was always a ‘when,’ not an ‘if.’ The show was way ahead of its time, and racked up 17 Emmy nominations and seven wins in its short time on the air, including an acting win for Chenoweth. Since the show was so beloved, it’s nice to know that Fuller is still trying to bring back his most iconic show to the small screen.