Former ABC Stars Postpone Special Reunion Event

Fans of one popular 2010s ABC series were left disappointed when a reunion event was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The reunion concert of ABC drama Nashville, titled Nashville: The Encore Tour, was set to perform yesterday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. But the effects of Winter Storm Fern happening across the United States right now have affected Nashville greatly, forcing many local businesses to close.

“Due to continued inclement weather conditions, the Nashville In Concert show has been rescheduled to June 26,” the venue wrote on its Facebook page.

The post further explained that all the tickets would be good for the new date of June 26, 2026, and fans could request a refund if needed.

“Thank you for your understanding,” the post concluded. “We look forward to seeing y’all in the pews for the rescheduled date!”

Nashville aired on television from 2012 until 2018, and starred Connie Britton, Hayden Panettiere, Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson, and Sam Palladio. The series tracked the lives and families of various fictional country music stars all across Tennessee.

For the reunion tour, Bowern, Esten, Jackson and Palladio have teamed up to perform fan-favorite songs from the series. The tour began this past weekend in Chicago, and will stretch across America, the U.K., Germany, and Switzerland.