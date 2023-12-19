Camille Kostek Talks 'Wipeout' Season 2: 'Championship Round Is out of Control' (Exclusive)

Camille Kostek is back for another season of Wipeout. Season 2 of the TBS competition show premiered on Nov. 7, and Kostek returns as a host along with John Cena and Nicole Byer. PopCulture.com spoke to Kostek about Wipeout Season 2, and she said viewers are going to be in for a wild ride.

"Oh my goodness, it's a lot of wipeouts, spoiler alert, and I think the coolest part from a host and an outsider's view is the finale," the 31-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model told PopCulture.com. "The championship round is out of control. I don't even know how the contestants competed on this obstacle course. In order for me to show up every night, because we shoot overnight, we shoot at nighttime for the last round, I had to climb up, I don't remember now because it's been a little bit since I've been there, but I was climbing hundreds of stairs for every contestant to meet them at the top because they would shoot out of this rocket launcher and there was only one way to get up there and I had to climb the stairs. So I was very fit for Season 2."

"I had never done more steps in my life between the hours of 1:00 in the morning and 5:00 AM. Every night Monday through Friday, I was in the desert in Santa Clarita climbing those stairs. So yeah, it was quite the workout and it didn't matter how many times people got launched out of this rocket, it was unbelievable. So the fans are in for a huge treat."

Season 2 of Wipeout features updated courses that are bigger and wetter than before. Each episode features a collection of new contestants racing their way through water, slime, mud and the iconic red balls for a chance to win $25,000. As of this writing, five episodes have aired and the new season will run into 2024. Kostek provides interviews and commentary from the sidelines of the three main courses: The Qualifier, The Gauntlet, and The Wipeout Zone.

"They're always upgrading the obstacle courses," Kostek said. "It's still the same host. It's myself, John Cena and Nicole Byer. We're bringing the same amount of energy, if not more, the contestants are ready to go. We even had contestants come back, all of the winners, and battle each other for redemption rounds. So it's going to be fun. It's intense. The competition's intense, and everyone's there to win. Money's on the line and bragging rights."