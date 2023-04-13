Busy Philipps is 'Totally Insane' as New 'Grand-Sponsor' in 'Single Drunk Female' Season 2 (Exclusive Clip)

Busy Philipps is making her Single Drunk Female debut in Season 2 of the hit Freeform series. Alongside the show's big Hulu premiere, PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip of the "totally insane" guest character she's playing, Darby, who is Sam's "grand-sponsor." However, Darby is also about to become Sam's direct sponsor... Check it out below!

Single Drunk Female stars Sofia Black-D'Elia as Sam, a young woman on a roller coaster journey to maintain sobriety. In a synopsis of the new episodes, Freeform explains: "Season two builds on this layered, character driven story about starting over and dealing with the discomfort of finding yourself through the chaos. Through humor and the mayhem that is life – Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can't, and maybe even enjoy the ride."

In addition to Black-D'Elia, Single Drunk Female also stars Ally Sheedy, Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard and Ian Gomez. Additionally, this season Molly Ringwald, Ricky Velez, and Charlie Hall will also guest star, along with Philipps. The series comes from 20th Television and is written and created by Simone Finch (The Connors), who executive produces along with Jenni Konner (Girls, Weeds), Daisy Gardner (Silicon Valley, The Goldbergs), Phil Traill (Good Girls), Nora Silver, and Leslye Headland.

Previously, when announcing the Single Drunk Female Season 2 renewal, Freeform president Tara Duncan said, "I am thrilled to bring Single Drunk Female back for a second season. Jenni Konner, Simone Finch and Daisy Gardner created a series that struck a strong chord in such a sincere and authentic way. I cannot wait to see what they have in store for Sam as she continues on her journey to becoming her best self in Season 2."

Recently, Sheedy — who plays Sam's mother — opened up to ABC Audio about what it was like reuniting with Ringwald, her Breakfast Club co-star, in the new season of Single Drunk Female. "I love Molly. We have an unspoken language, unspoken communication. There's things I just don't have to put into words with Molly. We work together in a kind of seamless way," Sheedy told the outlet.

She added, "I feel really safe with Molly. I trust her and she trusts me, so we can go at each other a little bit, if you know what I mean. There's just all the history. It was so much fun to be with her." Single Drunk Female premiered Wednesday, April 12th on Freeform with back-to-back episodes. New episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays. All Seasons 1 and 2 episodes are currently available to stream on Hulu.