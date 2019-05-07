Busy Philipps Says ‘Busy Tonight’ Canceled by E!

Busy Tonight will not be around for a second season for E!, late-night host Busy Philipps tweeted on Sunday night.

“Hey guys. Just wanted to let you know my show Busy Tonight won’t be continuing on the E! network after May 16,” she announced, adding that she hoped to find a new home for the show at a different network. “I’m beyond proud of what we’ve built in such a short period of time and I’m hopeful we can find the right place for the show to live on. Goodnight you guys. I love you.”

She also posted a video to Instagram announcing the cancellation of the show, which premiered Oct. 28.

“Look, we’re meeting with people and seeing if there’s another place that makes sense for it to go. Because I would like to continue doing it. We would all like to figure out a way to continue to make it,” she said in the video. “It’s wild because we’ve only been doing the show for a relatively short period of time. In that time, I feel we’ve been able to accomplish so much creatively and I guess culturally and I think we’ve had a real point of view. I’m so proud of all of the things we’ve been able to do and I feel the show is really successful in that way but I don’t know what to say.”

Produced by Tina Fey‘s Little Stranger banner and Wilshire Studios, Busy Tonight airs four nights a week and features the actress commenting on pop culture and conducting celebrity interviews with people like Mindy Kaling, Kim Kardashian, Michelle Williams and even Oprah Winfrey.

An E! spokesperson said that she show’s last episode for E! will air Thursday, May 16 with a special celebratory half-hour. “Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire Busy Tonight team who has delivered countless laughs and heartwarming moments in what will be over 100 episodes,” the spokesperson said.

The show attracted a largely female audience with a median age of 43, which is considerably younger than the average broadcast and cable late-night talk show audience.

The show was originally programmed at 10 p.m. but moved it to 11 p.m. when it returned Jan. 7. Philipps called the shift a “vote of confidence” from the network at the time.

Philipps, 39, added that it was “lame” that there would “just be one woman in late night at a time.”

“We’ve talked to some people and we are trying to figure out if there’s a place that makes sense for our show to go to, and hopefully we will be able to figure that out. I think we will. I have faith in me. I hope that you know we can continue to do the show somewhere else. I hope that we figure that out, because it does seem lame that there would be just, like, just be one woman in late night at a time. But I don’t know. It’s crazy. I have truly the most amazing people that work with me, our staff is nine person female [staff], it’s an office full of dope women who get it done. But you, know, obvs, I’ll let you know what’s happening. Good night, you guys, I love you,” she added.

Busy Tonight will run four more episodes this week and four more episodes next week before its final episode on May 16.