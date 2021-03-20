✖

Burden of Truth, a Canadian legal drama that aired on The CW in the U.S. was canceled on Thursday. The show's producers announced the news on Facebook, just before the Season 4 finale aired on CBC. The show featured actors familiar to U.S. audiences, with former Smallville star Kristin Kreuk as the star and co-executive producer. Peter Mooney, who starred in Rookie Blue, also starred in the series.

"After four incredible seasons, we're bringing our Burden of Truth story to its conclusion in tonight's series finale," producers wrote on Facebook. "We are so proud of the stories we've been able to tell each season, especially those related to social justice. We're also tremendously appreciative of the support we've received from our fans worldwide, and are particularly grateful to the communities in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Manitoba, for being so welcoming to our crew." They also shared a video looking back on the show's run.

Burden of Truth was created by Brad Simpson and starred Kreuk as Joanna Chang, a Toronto attorney who returns to her small hometown in Manitoba to represent a pharmaceutical company against a group of sick girls. However, she decides to stay to help the children and investigate the conspiracy behind the case. Mooney co-starred as Billy Crawford, Joanna's partner in the case. The cast also featured Nicola Correia-Damude, Paul Braunstein, Sara Thompson, and Sera-Lys McArthur.

The series debuted on CBC in January 2018 and aired on The CW in the U.S. as part of its summer line-up. Kreuk previously appeared on the network in Smallville, as well as the Beauty and the Beast reboot. Mooney starred in Rookie Blue, another Canadian series that was imported to U.S. television, airing on ABC for six seasons.

"When we began this season, we knew our story was coming to its natural end with a meaningful conclusion for Joanna, Billy, and the entire cast of characters. We’re thankful to our tremendous cast, helmed by Kristin Kreuk and Peter Mooney, for bringing ground-breaking stories to life," executive producer Ilana Frank of ICF Films and executive producers Linda Pope and Kyle Irving of Eagle Vision said in a joint statement to Deadline. "We also appreciate the steadfast support of our production partners at eOne, as well as our broadcasters CBC and The CW, on four tremendous seasons of Burden of Truth."