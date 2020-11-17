'Bull': Yara Martinez's Move to Series Regular Offers a Dramatic Diversion That Will Reach 'Apex' in Season 5 (Exclusive)

✖

Bull viewers will see much more of Yara Martinez in Season 5, now that Michael Weatherly's Dr. Jason Bull and his ex-wife Izzy Colon share a baby girl. Izzy played a significant part in Monday's Season 5 premiere, "My Carona," as Bull came to terms with a new world shaped by the coronavirus pandemic. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture, showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron confirmed Izzy will appear more often throughout the season and push her relationship with Bull in a new direction.

"One of the things that has been going on in the show is really ever since she got pregnant, he's been saying, 'All right, let's get married again,'" Caron said. "And she's been the one who's been the demurring. So we're going to see that reach a kind of apex. That's going on."

Most of the season premiere was actually an extended dream sequence for Bull, who became increasingly worried that his job as a jury scientist would not survive the pandemic. The dream came crashing down at the end when he realized the person he thought was a juror was really Martinez. Caron described this as a "heartbreaking" scene that gave Bull a rare chance to pour his heart out. "He's totally exposing himself to the woman he knows and we know is actually his ex-wife and the mother of his child, and saying, 'I think I'm done,'" Caron explained.

Thankfully for the show's fans though, Bull is not done. After he woke up, Benny (Freddy Rodriguez) explained how trials will work during the coronavirus pandemic. Bull will even be able to see the jury, proving that the Trial Analysis Corporation team can still be useful. Caron said the world in Bull's dream is not the "literal truth" of how things will go for the rest of the season, but just a hint of things to come.

Caron has been pushing Bull in surprising directions since he joined the show towards the end of Season 1. At the end of the show's second season, he decided to give Bull a heart attack as a cliffhanger, which he never thought Weatherly would be interested in. After he told Weatherly about that plan, he said, "Wow, that's great," Caron recalled." At that point, I knew I had a compadre," Caron told PopCulture. Viewers can see what Caron has planned next for Bull and his team when new episodes air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.