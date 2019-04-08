‘Bull,’ ‘Man With a Plan’ Not Airing Monday Night, CBS Showing NCAA Finals Instead

Thanks to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship final between Texas Tech and Virginia, CBS is not airing its usual Monday night lineup, including Bull and Man With A Plan.

CBS will be airing a repeat of The Big Bang Theory at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a half-hour pre-game special. Texas Tech and Virginia will then tip off at 9 p.m. ET in Minneapolis. The match-up is the first time since 1979 to feature two schools looking for their first NCAA Men’s Basketball championship.

The eye network’s usual Monday line-up includes The Neighborhood, Man With A Plan, Magnum P.I. and Bull. When the line-up returns on Monday, April 15, the new military legal drama The Code will replace Magnum P.I., which finished its first season last week.

In the next episode of The Neighborhood, “Welcome to the Repass,” a member of the community suddenly passes away, so Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer) and his family step up to host the memorial, where Calvin learns something surprising about himself. The series also stars Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan.

In Man With A Plan‘s next episode, “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” Adam (Matt LeBlanc) gets jealous of Andi (Liza Snyder) when Teddy (Matthew McCann) names her his hero in a school essay instead of him. Kevin Nealon, Kailo Rocha, Stacy Keach, Matt Cook, Grace Kaufman, and Hala Finley co-star in the sitcom.

The second episode of The Code is titled “P.O.G.” In it, Captains John Abraham (Luke Mitchell) and Maya Dobbins (Anna Wood) arrive in a war zone where they have to represent a Marine charged with abandoning his post, resulting the deaths of three soldiers. Major Trey Ferry (Ato Essandoh) also has to stop a diplomatic dispute, while Lt. Harper Li (Phillipa Soo) balances her Marine Corps duties and wedding planning.

The Code is a new series created by Craig Sweeny and Craig Turk. The pilot airs on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET before the show moves to its regular time on Monday, April 15. The first two episodes were directed by (500) Days of Summer director Marc Webb.

Following The Code, Bull is back with “Bounty.” The story finds Danny (Jamie Lee Kirchner) asking Bull (Michael Weatherly) for help in an assault trial after her former FBI mentor, bounty hunter Trent Bolton (Manny Perez), is kidnapped after killing the wrong person on his first assignment. Bull discovers that their client got an anonymous tip that led him to get the wrong person, so he uses a “Mistake of Fact” defense to prove his client’s actions were based on factual errors.

The Neighborhood‘s regular time slot is Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Man With A Plan at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Code follows at 9 p.m. ET, with Bull ending the night at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS