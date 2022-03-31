Bugs Bunny Pranks Video Illusionist Kevin Parry in Cartoon Network Exclusive Clip

Bugs Bunny is ready for April Fools’ Day. In a clip obtained by PopCulture.com, Bugs Bunny is seen pulling multiple pranks on video illusionist Kevin Parry. It’s all part of Cartoon Network’s ACME Fools promotion with the network celebrating with silly shenanigans and playful pranks all day long on April 1.

Not only will Bugs Bunny and Parry will be going at it with various pranks, but fans can also get in on the action by starring in their own iconic Looney Tunes scene with a special AR filter available on mobile devices. Bugs Bunny said in a statement: “Eh, look here, Doc. It’s an honor that the big shots over at Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network asked yours truly to be the face of their ACME Fools celebration. Any special day of the year where it’s ok for me to get into a little mischief is my kind of holiday.”

The Cartoon Network will air shows that focus on pranks and tricks throughout the day. The shows that will air on Friday include The Amazing World of Gumball, Looney Tunes Cartoons, Teen Titans Go!, We Bare Bears and more from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Parry is known for being a top stop-motion animator and video creator. When speaking with Adobe Blog in 2020, Parry talked about how he got his inspiration from silent-film actors Charlie Chaplain and Buster Keaton. “It’s amazing how these guys could make people laugh with so few props, relying largely on their body language and facial expressions,” Parry said. “I draw a lot of inspiration from this period, while experimenting with new and different techniques.”

Parry also talked about how he goes to his hand-drawn animation techniques to create his video, which is interesting considering the digital age we live in now. “None of the tricks I do now have 3D elements or anything that’s computer-generated,” he said. “If I need an object to float around in a grid, I’ll just put it on a fishing line and move it around myself. It’s more convincing that way because real objects move imperfectly.” The Cartoon Network has become the No.1 global animated series network and is part of WarnerMedia. Its library can be streamed on HBO Max.