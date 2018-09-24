‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Cast Members Reunite for Birthday Celebration

Much of the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunited last week to celebrate Lydia Hearst’s birthday, and the gathering produced some adorably nostalgic photos.

The most beloved vampire hunting team of the 1990s met up to toast one of their friends last Tuesday. Hearst is married to Nerdist’s Chris Hardwick, making her something of a staple in geek culture, but even she was in the presence of genre-related royalty with the Buffy crew. In a picture posted by Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Dawn Summers on the show, Trachtenberg was surrounded by Jack Plotnick (Deputy Mayor Allan Finch), Seth Green (Daniel Osbourne) and Tom Lenk (Andrew Wells).

“#AboutLastNight a werewold, a key, and a minion walk into a party,” Trachtenberg wrote in the caption, referencing all three characters. “Celebrating our girl @lydiaheart’s birthday last night!” She tagged all three actors as well as “BTVS,” and included a few relevant emojis, such as a wolf, a key, an explosion and a birthday cake.

If that weren’t enough for Buffy fans, Sarah Michelle Gellar re-posted the photo shortly after. She jokingly corrected Trachtenberg’s caption, pasting her own image into the photo with them.

“Um correction @michelletrachtenberg – a werewolf, a key, a minion, a dead political lackey AND a slayer walk into a bar,” she wrote.

The post racked nearly 80,000 likes, with many fans begging Gellar and the rest of the cast for news on the upcoming reboot. As many outlets have reported over the summer, a Buffy reboot is likely on the way, under the guidance of original series creator Joss Whedon. However, little is known about the project, including whether or not Gellar and the original cast will have any involvement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot is rumored to feature a black actress in the lead role of the slayer. The project is still in its infancy stages as well, as there is still no network or streaming service committed to the series. However, its chances do seem relatively good, considering the recent surge of incredibly successful reboots and Whedon’s own personal meteoric rise.

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series ran for seven season on what was then called The WB Network. It has since evolved into The CW, though the network may not necessarily host the show again. For one thing, its line-up is already saturated with supernatural dramas — including the forthcoming Charmed reboot. For another, after his feature film success, Whedon will likely have plenty of options and exorbitant bids on the series once the gears really start turning.