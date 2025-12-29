Bryan Cranston and Frankie Muniz Return in First Footage of ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival

Malcolm is back in the middle — and chaos is sure to ensue.

Hulu just released the first trailer for the upcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival ahead of its April 10 premiere, reuniting Frankie Muniz’s Malcolm with his dysfunctional sitcom family two decades later.

The revival, titled Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, follows an adult Malcolm as he’s “dragged back” into his family’s orbit for his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary party, despite making all efforts to shield himself and his daughter from them for more than a decade.

“My life is fantastic now,” Malcolm says in the trailer before clips play of the chaos that follows. “All I had to do was stay away from my family!”

The Malcolm in the Middle revival sees the return of Bryan Cranston as Hal, Jane Kaczmarek as Lois, Chris Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese and Emy Coligado as Piama.

Joining the cast anew are Keeley Karsten as Malcolm’s daughter, Leah; Vaughan Murrae as Malcolm’s youngest sibling, Kelly; and Kiana Madeira as Malcolm’s girlfriend, Tristan. Caleb Ellsworth-Clark is another newcomer to the Malcolm in the Middle franchise, filling in for original actor Erik Per Sullivan as adult Dewey.

Malcolm in the Middle originally ran for seven seasons on Fox from 2000 to 2006, and filming wrapped earlier this year on the revival.

From Disney Branded Television, the limited series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, and New Regency. Linwood Boomer, who created the original series, returns as writer and executive producer. Cranston, Tracy Katsky for KatCo, Gail Berman, and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are executive producers. Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes and executive-produce. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair premieres on April 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.